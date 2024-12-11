Georgia Tech Basketball : A Closer Look At The 2025 Recruiting Class
Damon Stoudamire is well into his second year of coaching, and we are already seeing his impact on the program when it comes to recruiting. In just his first two recruiting classes, he has secured four of the top recruits for Georgia Tech of all time: Moustapha Diop (Class of 2026), Jaeden Mustaf (Class of 2024), Akai Flemming (Class of 2025), and Darrion Sutton (Class of 2024). Last year’s 2024 recruiting class was ranked 30th, but this year’s class has even more potential, currently ranked at 23.. Let’s take a look.
C Cole Kirouac
Cole Kirouac, a native of Cumming, GA, was the first commitment and signee to Coach Stoudamire's 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-11 center has had quite a journey, transferring from his public high school to Brewster Academy in Utah to better his development. Now in his first year at the innovative prep program Overtime Elite, Kirouac is playing for the Atlanta-based team, City Reapers, averaging 6.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Despite his slim frame, the versatile center does not shy away from contact when attacking the basket. Multiple recruiting services have praised Kirouac's toughness. Coach Stoudamire has raved about Kirouac's length and shot-blocking ability. Offensively, Cole is a three-level scorer who is improving his three-point shot. However, he excels at scoring in the post or short corner area, using his slick footwork to finish with either hand. Kirouac has also been nominated to be a McDonald's All-American.
SF Brandon Stores
Brandon Stores was the second commit of the 2025 class. He committed to the Yellow Jackets over Rutgers and Xavier in November of last year. Stores, a 6-foot-5 athletic small forward, is ranked as the 198 overall player best player in the nation, 44th ranked small forward, and the 5th best player in New York, per 247 sports. Stores has also played for the renowned NY Gauchos in AAU basketball, where he continued to impress scouts with his ability to score from multiple levels.
When analyzing his film, it's easy to see how fluid he is in his play. Georgia Tech fans can look forward to a rim-rocking three-level scorer. His knack for attacking the rim forces his defenders back and gives space that allows him to settle into his smooth hesitation pull up jumper or knock down his high arching floater. Working the in between game to me is what makes Brandon special, which we see in today's game that that style has almost become a lost art. In one of the season's biggest games for St. Raymond, they defeated the top 25 6A Desoto HS (TX), 72-57. Stores scored a team-high 24 points in the win.
G Akai Fleming
Akai Fleming is the highest-rated signee of the 2025 class, currently ranked as the 56th-best player in the country and the 11th-best shooting guard in the class. Fleming is the type of player that makes this group very intriguing. When discussing elite two-way guards, his name consistently comes up. Akai possesses significant capabilities, with the ability to be a threat from all levels, complemented by near-automatic spots. His willingness to guard the opposing team's best player will bode well for his development.
Fleming is a true hooper who frequently makes winning basketball plays. Observing Fleming's growth as a player from his sophomore year to now reveals his increased comfort in picking his spots. Akai has always had the ability to score in bunches, but now, seeing him consistently score 20-plus points at a high-efficiency rate shows his comfort in scoring alongside other alphas on the court. This progression will only further prepare him for the transition to college.
PG Eric Chatfield Jr
Eric Chatfield Jr., two words: craft maestro. Don't let that fancy title fool you into thinking the right-handed guard is a pass-first player because that couldn't be further from the truth. The Atlanta native has a utility belt full of moves for defenders. As a versatile guard, he can score in bunches while also showcasing the ability to lead and act as an extension of the coach on the court. Over the summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Chatfield earned third-team honors, averaging 13.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 3.8 APG, according to The Circuit Hoops. Additionally, Chatfield was chosen for the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, where he was one of the top performers. In his final year of high school ball, he and the Pace Academy Knights remain undefeated under the leadership of Sharman White, with an average win differential of 27 points. Their most impressive win of the season came against Holy Innocents by eight points in the Atlanta Hawks-Naismith Classic, where Chatfield scored the team's second-best 24 points. Overall, he's averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.2 steals per game.
