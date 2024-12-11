Georgia Tech Basketball : A Closer Look At The 2025 Recruiting Class

Eric Chatfield, Jr is shooting the 3-ball at an impressive clip for @Pace_Hoops. 23-34 (68%) from 3PT land thru 5 games. Eclipsed the 1,000pt. mark recently



🎥24pts in an overtime win @ the @HawksNaismith Tipoff Classic@JrChatfieldEric @coachswhite @wreckhoops #SUVtv #ABACE pic.twitter.com/VOFSt1Lq4L