Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Reportedly Getting Visit From LSU Transfer Wide Receiver
The transfer portal opened on Monday and it has been as busy as ever. Players are getting in and hoping to find new homes quickly and one of those players is LSU transfer wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels spent one year at LSU after transferring in from Liberty and he is back in the portal. According to Pete Nakos at On3 Sports, Georgia Tech is going to be one of the teams getting a visit from Daniels, but they are not the only team. Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, and Auburn are also reportedly getting a visit from Daniels.
Georgia Tech is in the market for a wide receiver after Eric Singleton Jr opted to go into the portal. It looks like the Yellow Jackets will get a visit from one of the best receivers in the portal, but they will also have to compete with the nation's top programs for him.
According to 247Sports, Daniels is a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 13 wide receiver in the portal. Wide receiver is one of the deepest positions in the portal this offseason. This season at LSU, Daniels caught 42 passes for 480 yards and averaged 11.4 yards per catch with the Tigers. His final season at Liberty was his best year in college statistically. In 2023, Daniels caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Flames and was a huge part of them getting to the Fiesta Bowl following the 2023 season. He did not have the same kind of impact this season for LSU, but he has talent and the 6'2 205 LBS receiver would be an instant contributor for the Yellow Jackets next season.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
Penn transfer running back Malachi Hosley announced on social media that he would be visiting The Flats on Dec. 12th-13th. 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that Hosley would also visit Cincinnati and Virginia.
This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. As of right now, Georgia Tech is only slated to lose Trey Cooley in its running back room. Hosley would be a nice addition to the room. On 247Sports, Hosley is rated as a three-star transfer but is the No. 5 running back who is currently in the transfer portal. Be sure to keep an eye out for this recruitment.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open As Favorites vs Vanderbilt In Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Safety Taye Seymore Becomes Latest Player To Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Sends Out Offers to Several Players On First Day Transfer Portal Opens