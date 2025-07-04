All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Beats Out Mississippi State And Gets Commitment From Three Star EDGE Chris Carbin

Georgia Tech buffers its defensive line class with its latest commitment from Hillgrove star pass rusher Chris Carbin.

Najeh Wilkins

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech added to its defensive line in the 2026 class today after it was announced that Carbin made his pledge to the Yellow Jackets. Carbin is a standout player from the Hillgrove Hawks and chose the Yellow Jackets over Mississippi State.

The Yellow Jackets were a part of his top five schools via his social media page X back on May 26th and continued to make the push to land the Hillgrove star. Carbin is a story of perseverance, hard work and dedication. He flew under the radar for some time before finally being noticed by colleges. He blew up in late winter and early spring. 

Carbin saw his recruiting skyrocket during the late winter and into the early spring. The month of January was big for him, picking up offers from Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Virginia, USF and Florida Atlantic. February saw Memphis, Tulane, Troy, UNC Charlotte, Wake Forest, and James Madison all offer.

Here is a scouting report on Carbin and what he brings to the Yellow Jackets. 

“When you watch his tape, he lines up on both sides of the field as a standup EDGE/outside linebacker. His first step immediately jumps out at you as he moves past offensive linemen with ease. His chase-down ability is also something that catches your eye. When he can’t get there on the initial pressure he is relentless until he gets the quarterback on the ground. In the run game, he does a good job of containing the edge and not letting the running back get outside. Another thing he does well is his ability to read and react. Carbin can detect plays before they are about to happen and can stop a play from getting started. I mean he is just milliseconds away from adding multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns and scoop and scores to his already impressive stat line." 

Also here is more on what he accomplished during his junior season with Hillgrove, a team that took major strides forward. 

This past season for Hillgrove he finished with 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception. One of his best games of the season came against Mountain View when he finished with eight tackles and a sack. Carbin already has a great frame at 6’4 and 200 pounds as just a junior and moves very well for his size. He’s shown that game-wrecking ability he can potentially have at the next level. 

Georgia Tech 2026 Commits 

Carrollton LB CJ Gamble 

Hillgrove EDGE Chris Carbin 

Brooks County CB Traeviss Stevenson 

Madison County (FL) CB Ladarrious Crumity 

Manchester CB Jaedyn Terry

Rome WR Darnell Collins 

Rome WR Jeremy Winston 

East Coweta OL Courtlin Heard 

East Coweta OL Courtney Heard 

Allatoona RB Xavier Rucker

American Heritage (FL) WR Jeffar Jean-Noel

Marist TE Jack Richerson

Parker (AL) WR Kentrell Davis

American Heritage (FL) LB Kymani Morales

Rabun-Gap WR Isaac Obrokta

First Academy (FL) DL Alex Willis

Southeast Bulloch OL Bear Fretwell

Blessed Trinity K Jonathan Genty

Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

