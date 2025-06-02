Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Three Star WR Jeremy Winston
The successful weekend continues for the Yellow Jackets after landing another prospect from in-state Georgia Tech has landed its first wide receiver in the 2026 class after Jeremy Winston (Rome, GA) became a Yellow Jacket on Monday evening. Winston had a successful year for the Rome Wolves who finished 8-3 and made it to the second-round of the playoffs.
According to 247Sports, Winston is a three-star prospect, the No. 125 player in Georgia, and the No. 197 WR. Before shutting down his recruitment, Winston held 15 offers from notable programs like Virginia Tech, UNC Charlotte, Georgia State, Indiana, and East Carolina.
Winston is a two-sport star who is equally as good at football as he is at basketball. On the hardwood, he is known for his shot-creating ability and the ability to finish around the rim with his great athleticism. He is steady at hunting shots and showing his athletic prowess.
On the gridiron, Winston is an explosive player known for his ability to cook defenses with his route-running ability and in open space when he gets the ball in his hands. He is also a high-flyer and a great deep-ball option for the Rome Wolves. An area where you see him take the next jump in his game is his ability to high-point the football and sky over defenders to win the 50/50 ball. In several plays this offseason you can see Winston cooking defenders in one-on-one situations and giving defense fits when trying to guard him.
The Yellow Jackets now have their sixth commitment of the 2026 class and two players on offense. It was a successful weekend for Georgia Tech as they have landed two recruits so far after the first weekend of official visits ended. The summer is a big time for recruiting and the 2026 class is starting to take shape for Georgia Tech.