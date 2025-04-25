Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For 2026 Four Star LB Rodney Colton
Georgia Tech has made the final 10 of Newnan (GA) 2026 standout LB Rodney Colton.
His top 10 include Missouri, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida State, Ole Miss, Colorado, Georgia Tech, SMU, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.
Here is what Colton had to say about Georgia Tech after their huge upset over then No.4 Miami when he came for a gameday visit on the Flats in the fall via our own Arvon Bacon.
2026 LB Rodney Colton (Newnan HS)
"The vibe was lit, and the atmosphere and the student section made the game 10 times better. The coaches mess with me heavily. They love it when I come and get to see me,” said Colton. “I love the way they rotate their linebackers. The players mess with the kid. Singleton is my guy and the one I'm closest with.”
According to 247Sports Composite, Colton is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 21 LB, the No. 34 player in Georgia, and the No.298 player nationally.
On the gridiron, he helped lead the Newnan Cougars to one of their best season since 2015 when it finished with an identical 9-3 record. Colton finished his junior season with 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, five QB hurries, a forced fumble, a blocked punt, and an interception.
Colton is one of the best linebackers in the country because of his ability to flow from sideline to sideline and the impeccable skills he has in covering the pass and stopping the run. His instincts are off the charts, and he has a natural ability to diagnose plays before they happen. He is a great talent with elite potential at the next level.
Colton has set official visits to UCLA, Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee, and Colorado. A thing to watch is if he will take an official to the Yellow Jackets. He still has the week of May 23rd open and without a visit anywhere. Will the Yellow Jackets line up an OV with Colton? Only time will tell.
