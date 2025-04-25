Former Georgia Tech Defensive Back Syeed Gibbs Reveals Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, former Georgia Tech defensive back Syeed Gibbs has found his new home. Gibbs is going to transfer to the Big 12 to play for the Kansas Jayhawks.
his past season for the Yellow Jackets, he recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Gibbs had one of his best games of the season against national runner-up Notre Dame in October. In the game, he recorded four tackles and a pass deflection.
Gibbs was a FBS Freshman All-American in 2023. He recorded 52 tackles, six passes defensed, three interceptions, and three tackles for loss when he played for Rhode Island. That performance saw more colleges calling and wanting the services of Gibbs.
Georgia Tech has been attacking the secondary through the portal and have added Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell, Colorado safety Savion Riley, and Georgia State cornerback Jyron Gilmore.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
When you roll the tape of his high school career, Mitchell stands out with his elite ball skills and ability to play the ball. He has a knack for deflecting passes and timing up routes perfectly leading to turnovers and putting his team in ideal situations. Out of high school, he was ranked on every recruiting service in the country and was a four-star prospect via ON3, 247Sports, and ESPN.
