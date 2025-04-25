Welcome Back to Atlanta: Georgia Tech Adds Transfer DT and Former Yellow Jacket Akelo Stone In The Portal
Finally, Georgia Tech has landed a defensive lineman in the transfer portal and it is a familiar face. The Yellow Jackets welcome back Akelo Stone to the Flats, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Stone started his career with the Yellow Jackets, playing three years with Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He saw his production rise rapidly with the Rebels, posting career years.
In 2024, He finished with 14 tackles for the Rebels, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. He had a breakout year in 2023, finishing with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. He played a total of 286 snaps in his career with Ole Miss.
According to 247Sports, he is ranked as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 17 DL, and the No. 115 player overall.
Stone will add a much needed veteran piece to the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets who look to bolster their fron. The Yellow Jackets have impressive players in Matthew Alexander and Jordan van den Berg, and now get a run stopper and someon who can clog up running lanes and space in the middle.
Stone starred at Jenkins (Savannah) before beginning his career with the Yellow Jackets back in 2020. Here are more of his accomplishments from high school via his Ole Miss Athletics bio
"Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 38-ranked weakside defensive end in the nation and the No. 77-ranked player in the state of Georgia by Rivals … Named to 2020 GSWA Class AAA All-State Team … All-region honoree … Recorded more than 100 tackles and 40 tackles for loss over the final two seasons of his prep career … Helped lead team to a perfect 10-0 regular season and 11-1 overall record as a senior in 2019 … Anchored a defense that allowed just 11.4 points per game during senior campaign … Coached by Robert Edwards. "
