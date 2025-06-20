Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From 2026 Punter Jonathan Genty
Georgia Tech landed its 15th commitment in their 2026 class this morning. After performing at the Brent Key specialist camp this week, 2026 punter Jonathan Genty received an offer from the Yellow Jackets and he committed to the program this morning.
Genty plays at Blessed Trinity High School in Georgia and is ranked as a five-star and the No. 2 punter in the country in the class by Chris Sailer Kicking and as a five-star and the No. 6 punter in the country in the class by Kohl's Professional Camps.
Georgia Tech lost senior punter David Shanahan and replaced him with UNLV transfer Marshall Nichols, who was an all-conference punter with the Rebels.
The recruiting trail is hot for Georgia Tech. Wednesday, Georgia Tech was able to grab a pair of commitments, and they continued their hot streak yesterday, 2026 wide receiver Kentrell Davis, who plays at Parker High School in Birmingham, AL, announced on social media today that he is going to be a part of the Yellow Jackets class, becoming their 14th commitment and the fourth wide receiver to join the class.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Davis is a three-star prospect, ranking as the 975 player in the country, the No. 151 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 36 player in the state of Alabama. He was on an official visit to Georgia Tech last weekend and has also taken an official visit to Vanderbilt. He has other offers from Memphis, App State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Wake Forest, Washington, and West Virginia, among others. Before this commitment, Georgia Tech had the No. 36 ranked class in the country.
After being on an official visit to The Flats last weekend, 2026 linebacker Kymani Morales officially flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia Tech. He became the Yellow Jackets' 13th commitment for the 2026 class and their second linebacker for the class as well.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Morales is a three-star prospect, the No. 1223 player in the country, the No. 105 linebacker in the country, and the No. 151 player in the state of Florida. He plays for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and has offers from Arkansas, UCF, USF, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, and UCLA, among others.
The Yellow Jackets also picked up a commitment last night from in-state wide receiver Isaac Obrokta, who plays at Rabun-Gap in Georgia. Obrokta became the 12th commitment in the 2026 class for Georgia Tech and the third receiver, joining three-star wideout Darnell Collins and three-star wide receiver Jeremy Winston.
According to 247Sports, Obrokta (6'0 176 LBS) is a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 1477 prospect in the nation, No. 206 receiver in the country, and the No. 145 player in the state of Georgia. He has other offers from Florida State, Liberty, UCF, and Ole Miss, among others. He was on an official visit to Georgia Tech the weekend of May 30th and then took an official visit to Tallahassee before making his commitment decision.