Georgia Tech Lands First Commitment in the 2026 Class With DB Traeviss Stevenson
Georgia Tech lands its first commitment of the 2026 class after defensive back Traeviss Stevenson committed to the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.
Stevenson recently visited the Yellow Jackets on an unofficial visit. He felt comfortable enough with the coaching staff and made his decision early despite scheduling his official visit with the Yellow Jackets on June 6th-June 8th. He holds more than 20 offers but always felt right at home with the Yellow Jackets. Here is the quote he said to On3 Chad Simmons who broke the commitment of why he became a Yellow Jacket:
”I made my decision a couple of days ago I chose Georgia Tech because it is the best place for me and for the education,” Stevenson told On3. “The coaching staff, the culture, and how they practice are other things I love about Georgia Tech.”
Cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones was also a key factor in Stevenson committing to Georgia Tech. Coach Jones has wasted no time and already has a commitment of less than two months on the job. It is pretty impressive for the new cornerbacks coach, who is already making a big impact.
Stevenson plays both ways for Brooks County, who was the state runner-up in 2024 losing to eventual state champion Bowdon. On offense, he finished his season with 29 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he was even better and was the third leading tackler for the Trojans finishing with 74 tackles. Stevenson also finished with 10 pass deflections, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had multiple games this past season where he finished with double-digit tackles. One of his best games came against Irwin County where Stevenson finished with 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His big breakout game came in the season opener against Cook where he finished with two interceptions, showcasing his ballhawk ability. Stevenson is rated as a three-star prospect per Rivals.
Despite playing safety at Brooks County, he will be a cornerback with the Yellow Jackets. He’s continued to shine on the radar getting more notice from high-end camps and schools. Stevenson got invited to the prominent UA Camp in Charlotte on April 6th. Georgia Tech is off to a good start to the 2026 recruiting cycle already landing a recruitment before the official visit season starts in May and June.
