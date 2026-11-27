It is official. Louisville has flipped former Georgia Tech commit Jamar Thompson. Thompson was committed to the Yellow Jackets since June 7th. The Yellow Jackets have now lost their second four-star prospect in the past week, after Maleek Lee also flipped to Louisville. Thompson was ranked as the No.16 DL, the No.19 player in Florida, and the No.177 player nationally, per 247 Sports Composite.

It is another blow to the class for the Yellow Jackets, who lose a top defensive tackle in the country. They are now down to just one in the class. Here is more on what his film reveals when I wrote about Thompson in June:

“When you roll his tape, you see a fast and physical defensive lineman who can overpower opposing offensive linemen with his strong lower-body strength. He is able to get a good push and knock linemen off their feet quickly.

He is also agile, and he can move past offensive linemen and generate big-time hits in the backfield for the ball carriers. In his pass rush, Thompson has powerful hands that can knock off the balance of offensive linemen and get in the backfield quickly to make a play on the ball.

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So think physical trench monster with good technique to go along with physicality and great gap containment. That is what Thompson possesses and will bring to the table for the Yellow Jackets.”

Tough time on the trail

It has been a tough few weeks for the Yellow Jackets, and not a great season. Players are dropping like flies and finding other destinations. These aren’t just unranked or three-star players, but high-caliber players who can contribute during their freshman campaigns. The Yellow Jackets certainly have their work cut out for them and will be an active team in the portal, especially with all the losses they have suffered to their once Top 25 2027 class.

The biggest question that remains is what is next for the program. Do they try to flip a couple of guys with signing day on Wednesday. Do they roll with what they already have committed? Or is it a true use the transfer portal to help. The good thing is the Yellow Jackets have been able to hit the last few seasons using the portal at defensive tackle. Jordan Van Den Berg, Akelo Stone, and Tawfiq Thomas have all been hits. Will they be able to hit again in 2027?