2027 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Maleek Lee Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech had a big official visit weekend to start the month of June, and it has resulted in the Yellow Jackets beating out several programs for 2027 four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee. Lee was one of the official visitors over the weekend, and he now becomes the highest-rated prospect in the 2027 class for Georgia Tech.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star DL Maleek Lee has committed to Georgia Tech🐝



Read: https://t.co/Ti6qCP5jkd pic.twitter.com/u4xTrNkAPL — Rivals (@Rivals) June 2, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Lee is a 6'3 270 LBS DL that plays his high school football at Booker High School in Sarasota, FL. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lee ranks as the No. 375 player in the country, the No. 42 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 36 player in the state of Florida, one of the most talent rich states in the country.

Lee held other offers from Louisville, North Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, and USC, among others.

Lee was reportedly slated to visit Louisville this weekend and North Carolina next weekend.

Some stats and info on Lee courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:

"2025: Finished junior campaign with 62 tackles (37 TFL), 15 QBH, 7 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR and 1 INT, which was returned for a score. Also got some snaps on offense."

"2024: Racked up 45 tackles (9 TFL), 2 sacks and 1 INT as a sophomore."

This is the fourth commit for the Yellow Jackets in their 2027 class. Lee joins four-star RB Quinterrius Gipson, three-star RB Tristan Willis, and kicker McCarty Harrelson.

Right now, Georgia Tech's 2027 class ranks 74th in the country and 17th in the ACC.

This summer is going to be very important for Georgia Tech when it comes to their 2027 class. June is the month when a lot of prospects decide to commit and choose their school and the Yellow Jackets staff needs to close on as many of those prospects as they can.

After finishing with the No. 21 overall class in 2025, Georgia Tech's recruiting took a small step back last season. While they were still able to land some talented prospects such as four-star CB Jaedyn Terry and four-star CB Trae Stevenson, it only ranked 41st in the country. Brent Key has talked about how the next step for this program is going to require them to recruit at a high level and they are hoping to land their guys this month.

Getting Maleek Lee is a very good start to June.