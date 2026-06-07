2027 Four Star DL Jamar Thompson Commits To Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets have added another piece to their defensive line with the latest addition. Jamar Thompson from Boca Raton, Florida, committed to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets weren’t included in Thompson’s top four when he announced back in March.

The teams included were Auburn. Miami, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, the Yellow Jackets were able to close the gap and close in to land the star defensive lineman. Before making his decision, he held over 40 offers.

His recruitment with Georgia Tech began back in January when he officially received an offer. He was on campus this past weekend for an OV, and the Yellow Jackets brought home another talented defensive lineman.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Thompson is a four-star prospect, the No.18 DL, the No.18 player in Florida, and the No.166 player nationally. He has a 93.22 overall rating. He is a massive player at 6’3 and 305 pounds. Thompson finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

When you roll his tape, you see a fast and physical defensive lineman who can overpower opposing offensive linemen with his strong lower-body strength. He is able to get a good push and knock linemen off their feet quickly.

He is also agile, and he can move past offensive linemen and generate big-time hits in the backfield for the ball carriers. In his pass rush, Thompson has powerful hands that can knock off the balance of offensive linemen and get in the backfield quickly to make a play on the ball.

So think physical trench monster with good technique to go along with physicality and great gap containment. That is what Thompson possesses and will bring to the table for the Yellow Jackets.

What does it mean?

It means the Yellow Jackets now have four blue-chip prospects on the defensive line. You add in Braden Gordon, Success Nwabude, Maleek Lee, and now Thompson. Georgia Tech has a formidable defensive line with a lot of speed, power, strength, and tenacity.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t recruited this type of defensive line in a very long time. It speaks to the job defensive line coach Jess Simpson and defensive ends coach Kyle Pope are doing with recruitment.

The development piece will also play a large factor and be a big component of how good the Yellow Jackets defensive line will be for years to come. It has been a struggle for Georgia Tech to create pressure and stop the run. They may finally have the formula to change that dynamic and be a formidable defensive line in the ACC with the latest additions.