High End Recruits Expected to Be At The Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia Tech will have a lot of visitors on campus in a pivotal matchup against No. 12-ranked Notre Dame. Here are the recruits expected to be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia Tech commits:
2025 Georgia Tech OL commit Kevin Peay- The three-star recruit returns home to see a pivotal matchup for his future team.
In-state recruits
Four-Star EDGE Chase Linton- Linton will take an OV this week to the flats and is narrowing down his list to Georgia Tech, Rutgers, and Georgia. Tech is pursuing Linton hard and is trying to land another four-star recruit.
2025 Mount Vernon RB Walker Warshaw- The senior running back has 539 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season. He is averaging 90 yards a game.
2025 Norcross WR Alex Garnett- The senior receiver has 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. He plays for the Blue Devils who are 7-1 this season and have state-title aspirations.
2026 Walton TE/DE Jude Cascone- Cascone plays both sides of the ball for the Raiders and has a lot of colleges calling. Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Ohio State have offered him. He has battled through injury this season but has still been impactful when he has been on the field.
2026 Parkview ATH Brant Williams- Williams has played a big role for the Panthers and has 16 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns this season. His best game came against West Forsyth with six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.
2026 Valdosta WR Prince Jean- The junior receiver will probably start to see more offers rolling in after the season. He is dynamic in open space. He has 25 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Holds offers from Kent State, Virginia, USF, and more.
2026 Lovejoy LB Chad Fairchild- The Lovejoy product has offers from all over the ACC and a South Carolina offer. He is a heavily coveted linebacker in the country. He has continued to improve his game and is having a good season for the Wildcats.
2026 Landmark Christian QB Skylar Hamilton- Hamilton has thrown 16 touchdowns this season. He is having a breakout season for Landmark Christian and has led them to a 6-2 record. He is also a good player in the run game using his legs to his advantage.
2026 Thomason DB Kennedi Bailey- Bailey is a standout defensive back who has a nose for the football and consistently makes big plays. He transferred over from Westlake and continues to improve his game.
2027 Grayson DL Waylon Wooten- A part of the outstanding 2027 Grayson class that is loaded. The Rams have great defensive linemen and are developed at a high level by coach Greg Carswell. Carswell is making a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball by developing high-end talent every year. Expect Wooten to be another big-time name for Grayson.
2027 Northeast-Macon DB Keiland Miley- As a sophomore, he has 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. Miley has made a big impact on defense for the Raiders this season and has taken advantage of his opportunities.
2027 Pace Academy ATH Brandon Nolley- Nolley will make his second visit to watch the Yellow Jackets play this season. On the prep level, Nolley has great instincts and is great in run defense making tackles and forcing stops. He’s still developing and has a bright future ahead.
2027 ATH London Goggans- Goggans is such a fun player to watch and is only scratching the surface of his potential. He hasn’t seen the field a lot for the Rams this season, but he will be an integral part of the Grayson defense in the future. He has impeccable ball skills and a high IQ. He has offers from Auburn, USF, and Arkansas State.
2028 Collins Hill WR Issaiah Rutledge- A young, dynamic playmaker for the Eagles that isn’t on varsity just yet but could definitely see more playing time next year for Collins Hill. He will be an interesting one to continue to watch.
Out of State recruits:
2026 Charlotte Christian (NC) ATH Lindell Porter JR- Porter JR has already had a breakout game against Providence Day finishing with 18 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. A thing that stands out is his versatility. Charlotte Christian has Porter Jr moving all over the field playing deep safety, blitzing in the box, and disguising coverage. He is elite in the backend and could be a great asset to the Yellow Jackets.
2027 Hewitt-Trussville EDGE D’ante Seals- He has 22 tackles, four sacks, three QB hurries, and a forced fumble. Seals has taken advantage of his opportunities on defense this season and is wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
2027 Tampa Catholic ATH EJ Douglas- Douglas has played a lot on the defensive side of the ball this season for Tampa Catholic. He has 12 tackles and a forced fumble this season for the Crusaders. Expect him to carve out a bigger role as his career progresses.