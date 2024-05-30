Three Star OT Xavier Canales Lists Georgia Tech As A Top Finalist For His Recruitment
Georgia Tech is in contention for another top prospect in the Peach State. Douglass-Atlanta OT Xavier Canales dropped his top 7 on Wednesday which included Cincinnati, Charlotte, Georgia State, Arkansas, Memphis, USF, and Georgia Tech.
According to On3, Canales is rated as the No. 87 offensive tackles and the No. 102 player in the state of Georgia. Of the recruiting services, On3 is the only one that has him ranked. Canales is a 6’4 and 240-pound prospect who is a force on the edge. When you roll his tape, you see he is a great finisher of blocks. In the run game, Canales is good at securing the edge and getting to the second level of the defense, opening big holes for ball carriers to go through. Also once Canales gets his hands on you, it is tough to get them off.
Canales had a dominant junior season that led him to being selected first-team all-region by Georgia High School Football Daily. He also was named an honorable-mention on the all-state team by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was part of a Douglass-Atlanta team that made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season and had their first winning season since 2019. He's followed up a great 2023 season with a strong spring that has led him to become a hot name on the recruiting trail.
It has been a busy month of May for Canales as he has picked up nine offers in the month alone. Those offers included Charlotte, USF, Bryant, Georgia Southern, Morehouse, Memphis, Garner Webb, Austin Peay, and Georgia Tech. Canales recently picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets to be exact, on May 18th per his X account.
In terms of his official visit schedule, he is locked in with Cincinnati on June 6th-9th. Canales also has an official visit locked in with Memphis. Nothing was officially announced on his social media or X account if he would be on the Flats for an official visit but it could be something to continue to watch this summer and into the fall.
Georgia Tech looks to continue adding to its 2025 class.
Current Georgia Tech 2025 Commits
Grayson DL Andre Fuller (Georgia)
Deer Creek QB Grady Adamson (Oklahoma)
Rabun-Gap Nacoochee OL Justin Hasenheutl (Georgia)