One Former Five Star Recruit Who Is Finally Ready To Break Out For Georgia Tech

Many are going to look and say "When was the last time Georgia Tech landed a five-star?" Well, they did in the 2025 class with offensive lineman Josh Petty. Before that, it was quite a while. In addition to Petty, the Yellow Jackets have a former five-star player on their roster. No, they didn’t get him in recruiting, but they got him out of the transfer portal from Alabama. I am talking about none other than Jaylen Mbakwe.

Back in high school, Mbakwe was one of the most dynamic players to grace a football field in Alabama playing for Clay-Chalkville. He was a five-star prospect, the No.2 CB, No.4 player in Alabama, and the No.12 player nationally. His player comparison was Stephon Gilmore, who is a former Defensive Player of the Year in the National Football League. He was so good that he won two state championships, and in one of them he was named 6A MVP after passing for 152 yards and rushing for 130 yards in a 2023 win over Saraland.

Why is that relevant?

It is relevant because you’re talking about a player of that stature now coming to the Flats. While things didn’t work out at Alabama, Mbakwe is not back in his natural position, where he thrived, which was cornerback. Coming in the spring for the Yellow Jackets, he turned heads and certainly showed why he is a former five-star. He was constantly making plays in scrimmage and was locking down his side of the field. The spring game was even better as he made plays and also has a pass deflection mixed in.

Mbakwe is in line to be a starter this season for the Yellow Jackets. His position coach Kolbie Jones detailed why he was a priority for the Yellow Jackets and they brought him in.

“So, when Bach got in the portal, obviously, I needed him, right? Because we have a great relationship. I've been recruiting him since I was at IMG. Obviously, he didn't come down to IMG with me, but it's actually a funny story. So, obviously, I was recruiting my IMG. He never comes. I go to Alabama, and he texts me. He's like looked like I recruited you because he was already committed to Alabama at the same time. We have a great relationship, man. Obviously, like when he got in the portal, it was priority number one to me to get him because I know the talent he has, and I know what he can bring to this team, not only on the field, but just the energy he brings. He always has a smile on his face. He has great energy. He uplifts everybody in the room every time he steps in the room. So, that was a no-brainer for me,” said Jones.



Mbakwe raises the ceiling of how good this cornerback room can be in 2026. He is uber talented and gives the Yellow Jackets something they haven’t had, which is a potential shutdown cornerback on the outside. Don’t just be enamored with his ball skills; he is also a good tackler, especially in the open space. For Mbakwe, it is a chance to remind the world of the type of player he is and why it was never talent, just the situation he was in. Georgia Tech will lean on him heavily, and if he is even half the player he was in high school, they will be much better in coverage and a tough team to throw the ball against.

The Yellow Jackets have struggled giving up big plays in coverage especially at the cornerback position over the last few years. With Mbakwe, they may have finally shored that up to a level where it is not as big of a concern. When you meet opportunity with talent and good coaching, you have the perfect formula for a breakout season. Mbakwe will be the one former five star to have a big impact on the success of the Yellow Jackets in 2026.