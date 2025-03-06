Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King After Yellow Jackets Second Spring Practice
Spring practice rolled on today for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the field for their spring practice, and afterwards, quarterback Haynes King spoke with the media. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the new-look receiver room...
"A lot of good-- everything is improving each and every day. Just like today, Coach Key was like, how are we going to get better each and every day? Is tomorrow going to be better than it was today? And from each and every one of them, all the new faces, where as receiver, tight end, running back, O -line, you're seeing that each and every day and it's good competition in the air everybody's improving and it's just, it's a lot of good, good stuff that we're doing right now it's really close everybody's really close right now it's just four of us for this spring and you know like I said it's good to competition in the air, whether we're doing bench press, power clean, back squat, or hell running the bucket to bucket on routes on air. We're always doing stuff, like I said, it was good competition and healthy competition, and iron sharpens iron, and the more you communicate, the more you do stuff like that, the better everybody's gonna get."
2. On his progression from getting back from his injury....
" I'm feeling really good and, you know, the progression. At one point it was hard. I wanted to get out there, wanted to do stuff. I hated, you know, sitting on my butt, letting it, I guess you'd say, heal and rest. That was a big part of it, but I'm feeling really good right now, healthy as ever, strong as ever, weights back up, so I'm feeling really good."
3. On getting better in the intermediate to deep passing game...
"Oh, I mean, with all of that, we do offensively, stressing them horizontally and all the good stuff that we do, whether it's motion shifts, screens and stuff like that, just to add that to the arsenal and make them, you know, have to play that on a consistent basis as well. It's just gonna help us out. It's gonna make things easier and we're gonna be more explosive."
4. On the offensive line replacing a number of starters...
"Not as hard as everybody would think, with a lot of new faces. Like I said, with a good competition in the air, it pushes everybody, whether it's physically or mentally, and that's the two main parts when you're adding new faces and all that. When you're stressing everybody physically and mentally, everybody's just going to improve at a rapid pace. And with that being said, like I said, the communication on and off the field has really been good. And like I said, it's not as hard as you'd think it would be."
5. On his third year with Coach Weinke...
"It's improved it a lot. On, off the field, even as a person. Like just the man that he is The man that he is to us is he's a he's a different kind of man, you know, then then you get everywhere else and he doesn't change on a day -to -day basis, you know, he's gonna be him, he consistently like he said he brings that juice. He never doesn't have any juice and he's pushing us to the limit like I said earlier mentally or physically and he's just been great and a great aspect to my game."
6. On what he wants to get out of the spring and into fall camp...
"Uh, I mean the main thing within my game is it's probably like the consistency and pushing everybody on a consistent basis I mean if you look back past two years, you know, we could play really really high or really really low and just to hold that that level of confidence that level of maturity that that level of leadership and pushing everybody and just holding it at that level where it's just it doesn't get higher It doesn't get lower and it can't get any higher because you know, I'm always there. And on top of that, just having fun. You know, I've learned in my past years that the more you press a situation or more you take it seriously, not just go out there and have fun. I've been playing football my whole life. Yeah, there's going to be competition and all that stuff. But the main thing is just go out there and have fun and do what you're here, here to do."
7. On what he learned about himself coming off of the injury...
"I learned a lot but a lot of it already kind of knew, you know, I've been through injuries before and stuff like that but the the main thing is going through injury especially during the season is being off the field not being able to be out there with the guys even though you know you can probably like walk around you can lift whatever it is that you can do certain stuff and you can't be on the field and won't allow you because that one muscle or one whatever it is won't allow you to go won't allow you to perform and That that's the hardest part, but you know, I learned how how much of impact I had on this team on and off the field obviously with communicating withholding people to a standard how are things supposed to be operated and stuff like that and you know learning about yourself and what you can do off the field is just as good as what you can do on field."
Additional Links
Everything From Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo After Yellow Jackets Second Spring Practice
Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Virginia Tech
How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Virginia Tech ACC Tournament Game