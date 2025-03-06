Everything From Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner After Second Spring Practice
Spring practice rolled on today for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the field for their spring practice and afterwards, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how the offense looks compared to where it was when he first got to Georgia Tech...
"I think one thing we are probably more athletic than we were when we you know first guy here across the board, you know for receivers running backs to to even the offensive line, we're not as deep as you would think, You know kind of the way that college football is shaped up these days, you know with roster numbers and all the different things that are going on but you know, I like where we're at athletically, we are young. We do have a bunch of new guys, you know, really that played a lot of football for us out there right now So, you know, we've got you know, a lot of production obviously at the quarterback position obviously with Jamal And then Malik's had a lot of a lot of production, but really other than that, when you look across the board from a skill standpoint, there hadn't been a lot of production, right? Or here at Georgia Tech. So, it's kind of the same thing up front. We've had some guys that have played and made some starts. But across the board, they hadn't been the guy. So we're just really sorting through that and trying to work through that right now. "
2. On the next step for this offense...
"I think the biggest, you know you'd look back ten years ago this, you'd say this is year three and you're kind of picking up where you left off and we're really kind of back to square one with all the new pieces so the really the biggest thing with us just offensively when you look at overall is we got to be better fundamentally across the board we've relied a lot on scheme and we've got to get back to the basics and being really good You know, fundamentally at every position. So that's something we're really hammering this spring. Cut down a lot of offense to try to be better at that. So the kids aren't thinking as much. And then also, obviously, we've got a lot of new guys. So the next progression, though, for us offensively is we've done a good job of running the football the last two years statistically. I want to see us be more consistent across the board. And we've had games where it's 260, and then we're right around 100. I'd rather be at 190 every week. And then I want to see the passing game take off, right? That's got to be the next step. Did a lot of study in this offseason and critical evaluations of us as an offense and also positionally. And then you really look across college football and it's not exact. But they basically took the four best records in each league, right? And kind of where were they passing in their league. And for the most part, everybody was in the top six, record-wise and passing. So that's something that you got to be able to throw and catch. It creates explosive plays. We've got those guys on our roster and that's where we've got to take the next step."
3. On the tight end position...
"Well, one thing that we've learned, you know, is one thing tight ends do is they create the versatility in the offense, right? Not necessarily getting the ball, but all the different pictures and motions and different things that we like to do. They're a big part of what we do. You know, last year we got kind of nicked up and got thin at times. So we went out and made sure that we're going to be deep at that spot, right? We want guys that are versatile. Luke Harpring, he's the guy that's going to be very, very versatile for us. Kind of take the place of an Avery Boyd, but maybe he can also do a little bit more inline stuff. But the thing that I've seen out of that group is right now it's strength in numbers. We've got a really good group. Brett Seither, he'll get back. Look forward to getting him back this summer. He was a guy that probably would have been a starter last year, you know, right along with Jackson Hawes. So yeah, that's a great group. Great kids. We've done, Nathan's done an unbelievable job of recruiting that position, evaluating it, getting the right guys for the locker room. And, you know, we consider that, you know, room a lot like the quarterbacks, you know, glue guys keep this thing together with not only what we do offensively, but what we want in the locker room."
4. On the quarterback room of Haynes King and Aaron Philo...
"Well, its you know, it's like everything else. Every other position, we always compete. You know, I firmly believe in that. I've been part of tough decisions in my life at that position and not always what everybody thought it should be, but what's best for the football teams will always be that way, you know, as long as I'm here. So excited about both of them. They're both tough. They're both competitive. Everything you want in quarterbacks, they possess all the traits, right? Obviously, they got a little bit different skill sets, but that's okay. And, you know, Haynes is coming back, you know, finished up the season, you know, kind of nicked up, right? And he looks a lot better now, you know, healthy, which is really good. And right before he got hurt, he was playing great. Like he was, I thought right there at the North Carolina game, you were fixing to see the the takeoff and had an unfortunate injury, but he's bounced back. He's a tough kid, nothing's changed as far as that goes. And then it's always good to have another guy that we feel like can play and start really anywhere. So Aaron's gonna have a great career and when that is, I don't know, they'll determine that, they determine the depth chart. But the other kid is Graham Knowles, like everybody wants about the other two but you know you get out there and you watch him in routes on air and stuff you might not go home with but every time he's in, he just kind of moves the chain so you know we're still working his development excited about him and you know obviously bringing in another guy and that position you got to be deep we all know that you got to be good at quarterback to win football games at whatever level it is and it's the most important position in sports so we're fortunate enough with our, with our room that we really like our room."
5. On if it is a competition...
"Obviously, Haynes is the starter, but it's our job to play the best players, right? And that's something I firmly believe in and the rest of the staff understands that too, and that goes on at every level. So, yeah, we're excited about both of them. We're lucky to have them."
6. On what he wants to see out of all three quarterbacks...
"Yeah, starting with all of them, one thing we want to press the tempo a little bit more. And at least find out if that's something we can do. And I think they've done a great job the first two days with a sense of urgency that we're trying to create. The passing game, like I said, that's really with all of them that we've got to take the next step there. And it doesn't just go with the quarterbacks when I say passing there, right? That's O -line, protection, tight ends, protection, tight ends in the routes, running backs protected, running backs catching, right? So it's not just quarterbacks when you say that. We're talking all 11, but obviously that starts with them. So with Haynes, that's what it would be, just continue to get better at the pass game. He had completed a bunch of balls last year at a high percentage. We've got to get to where we're getting that ball intermediate and downfield a little bit more with him. And it's really the same thing with the other guys. Obviously, Aaron hasn't had as many reps as him, but he's a guy that threw for a bunch of yards in high school, gets leverage, understands spacing, and all those different things. So we're excited about it, and continue to get better really, really everywhere."
7. On the running back position...
"Well I think this is the deepest we've been, since we've been here in the running back room. Extremely, probably the most fired up. Obviously, Norv's done a great job of going out recruiting. Again, recruiting the right kind of guys, getting those guys in here. I think he's one of the best teachers of the running back position in the country, if not the best. And we're lucky to have him, but back to the room. Malachi's shown a lot of promise the last two days. Tralain, he's a guy we think that can be a completely different dimension than what we've had. We just got to get him over the hump mentally. And the other guy is Daylon Gordon, right? No one wants to ever talk about him. But every time he carries the ball for us in practice, he gains yards. So he's a guy that we're excited about. JP Powell is a freshman, still learning the offense. He's showing signs all off season to be extremely explosive. And again, I think we're really deep there. Anthony Carrie played a little bit for us last year. So we're excited about the whole room. And there's a lot of competition going on in there. And I think it's going to be really good for Jamal. Allow him to do some other stuff this spring. Get those guys some reps using Jamal in a different way. Because Jamal is extremely versatile. So we're always trying to find the most of players we can to get on the field and if it's more two -back this year it's more two -back."
8. On turning down other career opportunities and coming back to Georgia Tech...
"I've said before you know I'm from here, my family's from here, it's a place I think you can win football games so I'm excited to be here."
7. On the wide receiver group...
"Yeah, so it goes without saying we lost a good one, but that's part of it. That's where we're at in college football. Isaiah Canion was a guy that, he got here a year ago, he was injured. He didn't really go through spring. Then he kind of went through some growing stuff last summer. But as the season went on, you could see it, and credit to Coach McKnight, the development he's had with him, I mean he brought it up mid-season ,he's like, I really think this guy's got a chance to be a league player so he said it you know probably six, seven, eight, games in I mean you saw him out there on the field a little bit more as the season went on and the first two days he's look great he's a big strong kid and they run extremely smart, so we're excited about him. Obviously doesn't have a lot of production yet. So we'll see how it goes when the lights turn on. Zion Taylor is a kid that's been here, and I think it's going to end up being a classic example of why you stay. He's a guy that's just gotten better and better, and he's picked up the offense. And look, I tell guys all the time, everybody goes at a different rate, right? Run your own race. And I got a feeling we're going to look back here in a couple of years and say, that's what you want your program to be. Guys that stay, they redshirt, they don't leave at the first chance they get. And they get in here and they compete. And so he's been great all offseason. He is an extremely explosive kid. We just got to get him out there and continue to get him reps. And like I said, he's been a lot better.
Dean Patterson's a kid, we brought in from FIU. He's very intelligent, you can tell that right from the jump. I think he's going to be a great fit for us. Be able to do a bunch of different things. Eric Rivers is the guy that we think can really, really run, but he won't go through spring ball. At least won't be able to do anything live. And he's shown flashes. He's another kid that seems to pick it up really, really well. And then obviously you've got the two brothers in there, Malik and Bailey. They don't go anywhere without each other. But love those two kids. They're different. Malik, you get the ball in his hands. Obviously, you've seen what he's done the last two years. We want to continue to do that. And Bailey's a guy that can really stretch the field in the middle of the field and get open. He's a great route runner. And was very productive for us last year when he played. So you got those guys. We're not, we only got eight out there right now. It's probably the thinnest we've ever been but it's good, they get a lot of reps, Chris Elko is gonna add you know, position versatility within he can play all 3, extremely smart, and Debron Gatling is a guy that transferred from South Carolina from Milton. He knows what it's like to win and he's still just a freshman, so bringing him along and Jamauri Brice, from Cartersville. Obviously, they do a great job as a high school program so he knows what it looks like winning too. he's extremely tough man, he's fun to be around, he doesn't know where he's going yet, but he goes he goes with bad intentions so I do like him and he's a joy to be around we got a good group there and we'll just continue to develop him."
