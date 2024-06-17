Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (6/17)
Another weekend has come and gone in the ACC and there was not much movement in the recruiting rankings.
Georgia Tech did not have the weekend that they did last weekend, but the Yellow Jackets still find themselves in the top 25 of the national rankings and No. 5 in the ACC. Duke is the team that took a bit of a leap into the rankings, going from 6th in the ACC to now being 4th. Can Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils stay in the top half of the ACC or is this just some early momentum that fades? That is going to be something interesting to watch.
Georgia Tech did get one commitment this weekend and it was three-star edge Carrington Coombs.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is a three-star player, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 68 linebacker in the country, and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia.
Other offers that Coombs held were Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Virginia, Oklahoma State, USF, and App State, among others. Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.
Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them. I think they could still rise in the recruiting rankings.
One thing to watch in the coming weeks is the battle between Georgia Tech and Florida State for five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. Florida State recruiting reporter Zach Blostein put a 247Sports Crystal ball in last week in favor of Florida State.
Last month, On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong put in a recruiting prediction for Florida State to land Petty. Based on these two predictions, it seems to be trending that way. A crystal ball does not mean that it is certain though and until Petty commits (and even after), Georgia Tech could still be in it. Let's see what happens.
Just recently, Georgia Tech made the cut in Petty's final five schools along with Stanford, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Florida State. According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away. While Florida State and Miami both are in the back of the rankings, they are in the mix for a lot of highly rated players that will boost them up.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (6/17)
1. Clemson
2. Syracuse
3. Stanford
4. Duke
5. Georgia Tech
6. Wake Forest
7. SMU
8. Virginia
9. Louisville
10. North Carolina
11. Pitt
12. Boston College
13. Cal
14. Miami
15. NC State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Florida State