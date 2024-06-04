Georgia Tech Makes the Top Five For Five Star Offensive Tackle Josh Petty
Georgia Tech has been pushing hard for 2025 five star offensive tackle Josh Petty and in his final five schools that he released on social media this morning, the Yellow Jackets were included.
Ohio State, Standford, Florida State, and Tennessee are the other finalists for the talented offensive lineman. Petty is coming off of an official visit to Stanford and is set to visit Tennessee this weekend. He will Ohio State on June 14th and the final official visit for Petty will be on June 21st to Florida State. The Seminoles might be considered the favorite for Petty. Last month, ON3 Sports Steve Wiltfong put a recruiting prediction in for Petty to land in Tallahassee. Still, Brent Key and his staff are going to fight till the end to keep the in-state offensive lineman from going elsewhere.
If the Yellow Jackets can find a way to land Petty, that would be huge. He is not only one of the top offensive lineman in the country, but is a local prospect as well. According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away.
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."
