Georgia Tech lost its final home game today in a blowout, 50-29 loss against No. 11 Wake Forest, but that was not the only bad news of the day for the Yellow Jackets.

According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech QB Grady Adamson suffered a broken collarbone in the loss to the Demon Deacons. The news was first reported by CBS Sports analyst Matt Zenitz.

Georgia Tech quarterback Grady Adamson is believed to have suffered a broken collarbone today against Wake Forest, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before getting hurt, was 6 of 8 for 58 yards as a passer and had run for 143 yards and a TD. GT closes its season next week vs. Georgia. pic.twitter.com/L0akApL6IA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 21, 2026

The news was later confirmed by JacketsOnline writer Alex Farrer:

According to a source close to the situation, Georgia Tech quarterback Grady Adamson suffered a broken collarbone late in the game against Wake Forest and will miss the Jackets' final game of the season at Georgia next Saturday. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) November 21, 2026

The school has not confirmed any reports as of the time of this piece being published.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While neither quarterback played super well today, Adamson was the best of the bunch. He ran for 143 yards on 16 carries and threw for 58 yards on eight attempts. His rushing ability has been something that Georgia Tech has tried to utilize over the past few weeks and even in a blowout loss, Adamson was fairly effective, though the game was well out of hand by the time that he began to rack up yards.

After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key gave his honest evaluation of the quarterback position and how they performed against the Demon Deacons:

"Well, we'll see. I mean, you look at it and they were, I mean, we didn't throw the ball very well at all today. So it's hard for me to evaluate either one on passing, passing the football when, you know, and completed, what, nine or 10 throws today, so."

What will Georgia Tech do vs Georgia?

Georgia Tech only has one more game left and it is their rivalry game with the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia looks like the best team in the country and a deserving favorite for the national championship. Whatever Georgia Tech decides to do against the Bulldogs next week in Athens, it is going to be a tall task to even keep that game competitive.

The two options that Georgia Tech will have in Athens next week are Alberto Mendoza and Graham Knowles. Mendoza has been the starter for the majority of the season, but has not played well over the past month, which is one big reason that Adamson continued to get playing time. Knowles did have a rushing touchdown against Wake Forest today, but neither quarterback is the running threat that Adamson is and that will be a part of the offense that is missing next week against UGA.