When you lose a game by a score of 50-29, there is not a lot of good things to say and there are not going to be many players that are going to get high grades for the way they have played.

That is the case that Georgia Tech finds itself in. The Yellow Jackets were never competitive in their loss to the Demon Deacons, trailing 36-7 at halftime before Wake Forest put it into cruise control and did enough to move to 10-1 and inch closer to clinching a spot in the ACC Championship game and perhaps something more down the line.

When looking at how each position played, which ones graded out the best and which ones failed the assignment?

Quarterback: C+

This is probably the highest that I can go for the signal callers. Unfortunately for Grady Adamson, he reportedly broke his collarbone in the game and will not be available next week vs. Georgia.

It was a terrible day when the Yellow Jackets threw the ball, with Adamson and Alberto Mendoza combining to throw for 100 yards on 16 attempts, averaging 10 yards per completion. Adamson was able to give Georgia Tech 143 yards on the ground on 16 carries, carrying this grade to a C+.

If Adamson is out next week against the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech will be down a key part of their offense.

Running Backs: C

It was a solid, not spectacular day for the Georgia Tech running backs.

Justice Haynes had a key fumble in the second half when the team was driving and ended up with 55 yards on just 11 carries, while Trelain Maddox carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Both players ended up scoring a rushing touchdown, but neither were game breakers today.

Wide Receivers: F

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The passing game as a whole was terrible for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday and the wide receivers played a big part in that. Dalen Penson had one catch for 24 yards, but fumbled the ball at the end of the play, giving Wake Forest the ball back. Jordan Allen caught two passes for 27 yards, Isaiah Fuhrmann had one catch for 13 yards, and Jaiven Plummer had one catch for five yards.

Tight Ends: D

There was some solid blocking from this position to spring open some runs for the backs and Adamson, but nobody was effective in the passing game, which is no surprise considering that Kevin Roche Jr did not play again. Chris Corbo caught three passes for 18 yards, but no other tight end caught a pass.

Offensive line: C+

The offensive line did not have a bad day, especially in the second half when the ground game really got going. Wake Forest only collected one sack and two TFLs in the game and the offensive line for Georgia Tech was able to help the ground game tally nearly 300 yards.

Defensive line: F

There is no unit on the defense that played well. Jordan Walker led the group with five tackles, while Vincent Carroll-Jackson tallied one tackle for loss. They could not stop the Wake Forest ground game and did not put any pressure on Gio Lopez.

Linebackers: D

This group gets a "D" because Cayman Spaulding continues to flash at times and had another double-digit tackling performance, finishing with 11 and a forced fumble. E.J. Lightsey finished with five tackles and first-year players CJ Gamble and Braylon Outlaw had two each.

Secondary: F

Lopez threw for over 300 yards and Georgia Tech's secondary continually gave up big plays to wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who caught eight passes for 145 yards. It was a dismal day in coverage for most everyone that played.