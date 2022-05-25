2023 In-State Linebacker Ashton Heflin Sets Official Visit Date to Georgia Tech

Official visits are beginning to be scheduled for what is certain to be one of the busiest months of the year for college football recruiting. There have been some visits already scheduled for Georgia Tech and one of their targets at linebacker is going to be in Atlanta in June to check out the program and see what head coach Geoff Collins and his staff have to offer.

Ashton Heflin is a linebacker from Newnan high school in the state of Georgia and he recently announced that he would be taking a visit to Georgia Tech.

Heflin is one of the most recent prospects that has been offered by Georgia Tech. The offer was extended on May 20th and it was good to see that an official visit was set up so quickly. That shows that the coaching staff clearly likes Heflin and sees him as a future part of the defense.

Heflin does not have any other official visits lined up as of right now. He does hold offers from Georgia State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, and East Carolina. Watch and see if more power five schools start to take notice of the talented linebacker and where he takes his other official visits.

