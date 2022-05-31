2024 Defensive Tackle Ameir Glenn Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

The offer list for the 2024 recruiting class keeps getting lengthier for Georgia Tech and this time, it is an in-state defensive lineman that is the recipient. Ameir Glenn, who plays at John Milledge Academy High School in Milledgeville, GA, picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets last week.

Georgia Tech is still looking to fill out its 2023 recruiting class, but that has not stopped them from looking ahead to 2024. Glenn is a big-bodied defensive tackle at 6-2 295 LBS and he is in store for a big junior season in the fall.

Glenn also holds another ACC offer from Boston College and I am sure that list will grow during the summer. This is one that Georgia Tech is good to get out in front of because Glenn is a talented prospect.

