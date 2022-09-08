ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week Two

Some of the top contending teams in the ACC had to fend off challenges in week one, but the conference is in good shape heading into week two.

The conference can get their second win over an SEC team when Pitt takes on Tennessee and that would be huge. North Carolina has to avoid another upset on the road at Georgia State, Miami and Clemson are huge favorites at home, and both Boston College and Virginia Tech will both try to avoid an 0-2 start.

My prediction for Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina will be in a separate piece tomorrow. Here are the rest of my ACC picks for the week.

Friday

Louisville At UCF (-5.5)

Louisville will hope to pull the upset against UCF this week Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville might have been the most disappointing team in the ACC last weekend, but they have a chance for a rebound in Orlando this week against UCF. The Cardinals defense is going to have to be ready for Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and the running attack that head coach Gus Malzahn has.

After watching Louisville struggle last week, it is hard to have any confidence in them going on the road and getting a win against a good team. I think the Knights win here and Scott Satterfield's seat continues to heat up.

UCF 27, Louisville 21

Saturday

Miami (-25) vs Southern Miss

The big thing for Miami in this game is to get out to an early lead and leave healthy. With a game against Texas A&M on deck for next week, Miami needs to take care of business and not look ahead. I think they'll do just that.

Miami 45, Southern Miss 14

Wake Forest (-12.5) At Vanderbilt

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman returns this weekend vs Vanderbilt Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wake Forest got tremendous news this week when it was announced that star quarterback Sam Hartman would be rejoining the team. Hartman missed the last month with a medical condition but has been cleared to play.

Vanderbilt appears to be an improved team, but their defense has no chance of sopping Wake Forest. Expect plenty of points, but for the Demon Deacons to win comfortably.

Wake Forest 49, Vanderbilt 28

Duke At Northwestern (-10)

After winning 30-0 over Temple last weekend, Duke is feeling good about themselves. Northwestern has had two weeks to prepare for this game after they pulled the upset against Nebraska and this will be a test to see if their offense can keep playing well.

I think this will be a lower-scoring game and I trust Northwestern to get the job done at home. Duke is not ready to go on the road as a double-digit underdog and beat anyone yet.

Northwestern 27, Duke 13

North Carolina (-7.5) At Georgia State

The Tar Heels have been living the past couple of weeks dangerously, but quarterback Drake Maye looks like a superstar. North Carolina must now go back on the road and face another Sun Belt team and once again, they will be on upset alert.

Georgia State hung around with South Carolina last week and hopes to pull the upset this weekend. I think it will be another shootout, but Maye is the best player in this game and that will be the difference.

North Carolina 42, Georgia State 31

NC State vs Charleston Southern

After surviving against East Carolina last week, NC State is going to be on cruise control against Charleston Southern and will walk away with a convincing win.

NC State 49, Charleston Southern 7

Clemson vs Furman

Clemson's defense dominated against Georgia Tech last week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson still has questions at quarterback and on offense, but they won't be answered this week. Expect to see both players and both of them have success against Furman.

Clemson 55, Furman 0

Pittsburgh vs Tennessee (-6)

Pittsburgh is going to be a home underdog against one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. Pitt went to Knoxville last season and won a wild game, but the Volunteers will have revenge on their minds and it will be a chance for quarterback Hendon Hooker to make a statement.

I think that Pitt is going to exploit the Tennessee defense and slow this game down with their running game. The Panther's defensive line will get pressure on Hooker and force multiple turnovers and Pitt will pull the upset.

Pitt 31, Tennessee 28

Virginia At Illinois (-4)

Virginia is going on the road after getting a win last week against Richmond and they will be facing an Illinois team that is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Indiana. This will be the first real test for the rebuilt Virginia offensive line and it will be a tough one.

Illinois has a strong running game and is the more complete team than Virginia, even if quarterback Brennan Armstrong is a star. Expect a low-scoring game and the Illini running backs to have a big game against this suspect Virginia run defense.

Illinois 21, Virginia 14

Syracuse (-23) At UConn

Syracuse surprised the rest of the ACC by putting a beatdown on Louisville last week and now, the Orange have a chance at gaining more momentum by beating an overmatched UConn team this week. Look for Syracuse to win big in this old Big East rivalry.

Syracuse 44, UConn 16

Boston College At Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Both of these teams are going to be desperate for a win and it could be an ugly game. Both of these offenses could not get it going last week, but I think Boston College has the superior quarterback.

Phil Jurkovec had three turnovers in the loss to Rutgers, but I think he bounces back. Virginia Tech is going to look to move past their loss to Old Dominion at home, but I don't trust the Hokies' offense to keep up in this game.

Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 20

