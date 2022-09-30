ACC Football: Official Week Five Game  Predictions

With Clemson beating Wake Forest last weekend, they remained the team to beat in the ACC. However, another challenger awaits this weekend, and it will be the 10th-ranked NC State Wolfpack.

This is a huge game for NC State. With a win, they would announce themselves as the ACC front runner and a playoff contender. With a loss, it is going to feel like a missed opportunity for this program. They broke through and were able to beat Clemson last season, but doing it in Death Valley is another thing altogether.

The other marquee game in the conference this weekend will be Wake Forest at Florida State. Can the Seminoles keep things rolling? Can Wake Forest get up for another big challenge after last week's heartbreaking loss to Clemson?

Note: A prediction and preview for Georgia Tech vs Pitt will be coming later

Here are the official ACC Predictions for week five.

Louisville (-14) At Boston College

Louisville has been uneven from week to week, but Boston College is downright bad. The Eagles looked lifeless against Florida State last week and the Cardinals are going to be a handful for Jeff Hafley and his team. I think this season is taking a big downward turn for the Eagles and Louisville is going to win big on the road.

Final Score: Louisville 38, Boston College 17

Wake Forest At Florida State (-6.5)

Can Sam Hartman and Wake Forest upset Florida State? Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is going to be a big test for both teams. Florida State is hoping to keep winning and contend for the ACC Atlantic title. Wake Forest is hoping to keep those dreams alive as well and can't afford a loss here on the road. I expect a shootout here and both quarterbacks to play impressively on Saturday. In the end, I trust Florida State's defense to get stops more than I do Wake Forest's and the game is in Tallahassee. Florida State wins a close one.

Final Score: Florida State 41, Wake Forest 38

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-9)

North Carolina suffered a tough defeat to Notre Dame last week and will need a bounce back in their ACC opener. Virginia Tech is coming off of a blowout loss to West Virginia. The Hokies are struggling on offense, but playing the North Carolina defense could be exactly what they need. Even with their bad defense, there is no way I see Tarheels quarterback Drake Maye playing badly enough to let Virginia Tech have a chance. North Carolina wins big here.

Final Score: North Carolina 45, Virginia Tech 24

Wagner At Syracuse

Syracuse is going to get to 5-0 with a blowout win over Wagner this week and then begin the tough part of their schedule next.

Final Score: Syracuse 59, Wagner 0

Virginia At Duke (-2.5)

Can Duke win their ACC opener vs Virginia? Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia has had a tough start to their season and actually finds themselves as underdogs in their game against Duke. The Blue Devils are coming off of a tough loss to Kansas and will look to rebound at home. I have been picking against Virginia in most of the predictions this year, but I actually like them in this game. They looked much better in the second half against Syracuse last week and I think it carries over into this week. Duke has been a fun story so far, but I could see a letdown game coming for them.

Final Score: Virginia 24, Duke 17

NC State At Clemson (-6.5)

NC State vs Clemson is the biggest game in the ACC this weekend Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The game that everyone around the country is going to want to see on Saturday night. The weather should not be as much of a factor as previously thought and this is a huge opportunity for both teams.

Clemson's offense looked great against Wake Forest last week and D.J. Uiagalelei played his best game in quite some time. This NC State defense is a different beast though. The Wolfpack have an excellent defense and I actually like them against this Clemson offense. I don't think I trust Devin Leary in this spot though.

The NC State offense has struggled to get anything going and while Clemson's defense has been more suspect than usual lately, NC State does not have the weapons on the outside that Wake Forest does. I expect a good game here, but I like the Tigers to win.

Final Score: Clemson 27, NC State 24

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

What does ESPN's FPI and SP+ project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Women's basketball: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Deion Sanders says "it is nice to be mentioned" for Georgia Tech head coaching job

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball tip-off times and TV schedule announced

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins

How to watch, listen, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Five

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Pitt

Georgia Tech releases first depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pitt