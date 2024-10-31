ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Ten Game
The final month of the college football season is set to begin this weekend and there are going to be some massive clashes in the ACC to start things off. It has been a bit of a slow build through the first few weeks, but there are going to be huge games this weekend that have ACC title game implications.
Look no further than the matchup between SMU and Pittsburgh this weekend. There has been a sentiment around the country it seems that Miami and Clemson are going to meet in the ACC title game, but the winner of this game can say otherwise.
Speaking of Clemson, they are going to host Louisville on Saturday night and this is arguably the biggest test for the Tigers since they opened the season with Georgia. The Cardinals have faced some tough tests this year and have come up short in each of them. Can they shake up the ACC race this weekend?
So who will be the winners this weekend in the ACC? Let's pick the game.
Saturday, Nov. 2nd
1. Duke at Miami (-20), 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC
Former Miami head coach Manny Diaz is back in South Florida to face his former school and the coach who replaced him. The Hurricanes are 8-0 heading into the month of November and are now ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. Duke took SMU to overtime last week after forcing six turnovers, but the Blue Devils fell short. Miami handled rival Florida State and should win this game handily, but Duke's defense could cause some chaos. Their offense however is not going to be able to do enough against Miami and Cam Ward will have a big day.
Final Score: Miami 41, Duke 17
2. Stanford at NC State (-10), 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Stanford is going to go all the way across the country to face an NC State team who is coming off of a bye week and looking to play well down the stretch to reach a bowl game. The Cardinal have not been playing well in conference since upsetting Syracuse and I think the rest advantage plus cross country trip is going to have this in favor of the Wolfpack.
Final Score: NC State 31, Stanford 21
3. Virginia Tech (-4) at Syracuse, 12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network
Virginia Tech has won three in a row since their controversial loss to Miami, but this game could be tricky. With a huge game against Clemson at home next week, Virginia Tech must not overlook a Syracuse team that is coming off of a blowout loss to Pitt. Virginia Tech's run game and defense will give them a victory on Saturday.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Syracuse 17
4. North Carolina (-2.5) at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Florida State continues to spiral this season and after getting blown out by rival Miami, will the be up for a home game against North Carolina? Mack Brown has struggled with Florida State in his career and the Tar Heels have not been consistent themselves, but they looked confident last week in a blowout win over Virginia. It is hard to trust either team, but North Carolina will have the best player on the field with running back Omarion Hampton. Tar Heels win a close one.
Final Score: North Carolina 24, Florida State 14
5. Louisville at Clemson (-10.5), 7:30, p.m, ET, ESPN
Clemson has not been tested since being beaten by Georgia in week one of the season, but the Cardinals could pose some challeges. Their offense is the best that Clemson has seen since Georgia and I think they can score some points in this game. The question might be if the Cardinal's defense can get any stops against the Tigers offense, which is playing well heading into this game. I think Clemson wins, but don't be surprised if its close.
Final Score: Clemson 41, Louisville 31
6. Pittsburgh at SMU (-7.5), 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
This is going to be one of the biggest games of the weekend. The winner is going to be able to say they are a legitimate ACC contender and if Clemson were to stumble at Louisville, the winner of this game is well positioned to make the conference title game. The question for me in this game is if the Pitt offense is going to get back on track. After starting the year off hot, they have not played as well. Can the find some holes against a good, but not great SMU defense? If so, the Panthers can pull the upset. However, I like SMU's offense more in this matchup and the Mustangs get a huge win.
Final Score: SMU 34, Pitt 27
Additional Links:
Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Remains No. 2 Heading Into November
Georgia Tech Football: Updated Win-Loss Projections and Bowl Odds From ESPN's FPI
Georgia Tech Football: Analyzing the Importance of The Final Three Games for the Yellow Jackets