Georgia Tech Football: Analyzing the Importance of The Final Three Games for the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech is on a bye week this week after losing two straight to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech and it is coming at a good time for the Yellow Jackets. This is a team that is struggling with injuries, particularly at quarterback with Haynes King missing the last two games and linebacker Kyle Efford, who also missed the last two games. Will these players be back in time for the final stretch? That is something that has yet to be determined, but is the No. 1 thing to watch.
Georgia Tech is now 5-4 after losing the last two games and they have as hard of a final three games as anyone in the country. Brent Key's team is going to face two top five teams (Miami and Georgia) and one team that has been one of the most consistent in the ACC over the past five or so years (NC State). They are one win away from clinching a spot in a bowl game, but that is not going to be easy.
I think when you look at the final three games, there is a lot at stake in each game. Let's take a look at what.
1. Bowl eligibility
Georgia Tech's projected win totals at most sportsbooks before the season was either 5.5 or 5. The Yellow Jackets were regarded as a talented team, but the schedule was going to be prohibitive in their efforts to improve their win total from a year ago. I thought at the beginning of the year that 6 or 7 wins would be successful and I still feel that way. Georgia Tech has not been to back-to-back bowl games since 2013-2014.
2. The opportunity to ruin a top team's season
Georiga Tech has been able to play spoiler during Brent Key's tenure, but they have not had a signature upset this season like they have in the past two years under Key. While he was the interim, Key was able to pull an upset as a three-score underdog against both Pitt and North Carolina and then last year, he upset Miami and North Carolina as a big underdog. At the same time, he did win as a double-digit underdog vs Florida State, but that win has lost all luster because of how pathetic the Seminoles are this year. Assuming Miami beats Duke, they will walk into Bobby Dodd Stadium undefeated and ranked very highly. They are currently No. 5 in the AP Poll, but the first college football playoff rankings will be released before that and Miami could be higher or lower. While a very good team, Miami has shown weakness at times this year and Georgia Tech could be healthy for the game. Can Key get another big upset win?
3. A chance to end a losing streak to an arch-rival
Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016 and last season was the first time that the game was decided by less than double-digits. Not only that, Key got his team to play close with the Bulldogs for two and a half quarters in 2022. While Georgia is still a top team this year, can the Yellow Jackets give them a scare again? Georgia has shown more weakness this year than perhaps previously. Kentucky gave them a scare earlier in the year as a 24 point underdog and when healthy, Georgia Tech is better than Kentucky. Mississippi State has been the worst team in the SEC this year and they put 31 points on Georgia earlier this year. The game is in Athens and it will be a tough crowd at night, but can Key and his team find a way to give the Bulldogs a fight and a chance to shock the world?
4. Health
For Georgia Tech to finish strong, they are going to need to be healthy. The offense misses King being under center and while the defense played well vs Virginia Tech, they need Efford back. That will be the top storyline heading into the Miami game next weekend. Georgia Tech was also missing backup running back Chad Alexander in the game against the Hokies.
