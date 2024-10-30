All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Remains No. 2 Heading Into November

Can the Yellow Jackets remain in 2nd place as the early signing period gets closer?

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key runs on the field before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key runs on the field before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

October is ending and the early signing period is getting closer and closer for college football recruiting. In the ACC, not much has changed in the team rankings for the 2025 class, but this next month could have some surprises and teams are vying for strong finishes.

Georgia Tech has been holding the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports team rankings for some time, but they are going to have to hold on to the commits they have. Prospects like four-star safety Rasean Dinkins (who has been getting predictions to flip to Georgia) and four star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun are getting pursued by big time programs and Brent Key and his staff will have to work hard to keep them. They are also working on adding prospects to the class. Keep an eye on the Yellow Jackets.

Miami has held the No. 1 spot in the conference since the summer and with the season that the Hurricanes are having, it seems likely that they will have the top class in the ACC for the third straight season.

Clemson and SMU are right behind Georgia Tech for No.2, but there is some seperation after that and I don't think anyone is going to unseat the top four.

Duke, Syracuse, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and NC State round out the top ten. After them, Florida State checks in at No. 11 and the Seminoles have been in a free fall with the season that they are having. FSU has had several prospects de-commit from the program over the course of the last few weeks and there might be more to come.

Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Cal, North Carolina, and Louisville round out the rest of the ACC. North Carolina is another school that is currently losing commits to other schools and it has put them near the bottom of the conference.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (10/30, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Georgia Tech

3. Clemson

4. SMU

5. Duke

6. Syracuse

7. Stanford

8. Pitt

9. Virginia Tech

10. NC State

11. Florida State

12. Boston College

13. Virginia

14. Wake Forest

15. Cal

16. North Carolina

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

