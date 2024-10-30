Georgia Tech Football: Updated Win-Loss Projections and Bowl Odds From ESPN's FPI
Georgia Tech was 5-2 just a few short weeks ago, but a tough schedule combined with injuries to important players such as quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford, have the Yellow Jackets now at 5-4 with three games remaining. The injured players have a chance at coming back, but the schedule is not going to get any easier. Two of the three remaining opponents on Georgia Tech's schedule are currently ranked in the top five of the AP Poll (No. 2 Georgia and No. 5 Miami). Getting to a bowl game won't be easy and it might come down to whether or not Georgia Tech can beat NC State at home after they face the Hurricanes.
ESPN's FPI is confident in Georgia Tech being able to finish 6-6 though. After the loss to Virginia Tech, FPI's updated projections still have Georgia Tech finishing with a 6-6 record and gives the Yellow Jackets an 84% chance of reaching six wins. It gives them only a 2.3 % chance of winning out against this schedule.
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
If Georgia Tech can get to six wins, it would the first time since 2013-2014 that the program has gone to bowl games in consecutive seasons.
