ACC Power Rankings: Week 11
The first weekend in November is over and a lot of clarity came in the ACC.
For weeks the talk has been about Miami and Clemson winning out and meeting in the ACC Championship, but that has now changed. With the Tigers losing to Louisville and SMU throttling Pitt on Saturday night, things have changed. It is now the Mustangs and the Hurricanes that control their own destinies to get to the ACC, not the Tigers and the Hurricanes. Miami remained unbeaten yesterday by having a strong second half vs Duke and they are still the conference favorite.
The other notable result in the ACC yesterday was Virginia Tech losing to Syracuse, ending whatever faint hopes the Hokies had at getting to the ACC Championship game. They were missing quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten, but they also had a 21-3 lead and lost.
So how do the power rankings shake out after an eventful week 10 in the ACC?
17. Florida State (1-8, 1-7 ACC). Last week: 17
Nothing changed here. The Seminoles got blown out at home vs North Carolina and ended ACC play 1-7. There is not much to say here, other than it is likely to get worse for Mike Norvell's team next week at Notre Dame.
16. Stanford (2-7, 1-5). Last week: 16
The Cardinal had a tough assignment going all the way to Raleigh for a Noon kickoff, but their defense looked like it stayed back home in Palo Alto. NC State put 59 points on Stanford and handed them their seventh loss of the year, putting a bowl game out of reach.
15. Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2). Last week: 15
Wake Forest was off this weekend and is back in action next Friday vs Cal
14. Cal (4-4, 0-4). Last week: 14
Cal was off this week and is back in action next Friday at Wake Forest
13. Virginia (4-4, 2-3). Last week: 13
Virginia was off this week and is back in action next Saturday vs Pitt
12. Boston College (4-4, 1-3). Last week: 12
Boston College was off last week and will be back in action next Saturday vs Syracuse at home
11. NC State (5-4, 2-3). Last week: 11
I was tempted to move NC State into the top ten, but I will wait for now. It was an impressive performance by the Wolfpack, even if it was against Stanford. Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey is starting to look more comfortable and is playing well, which is good news for NC State's bowl hopes. They can clinch bowl eligibility next week with a win vs in-state rival Duke.
10. North Carolina (5-4, 2-3). Last week: 10
While it is just Florida State, give North Carolina credit for showing up and getting the win. This was the first time ever that Mack Brown has beaten Florida State and it brings the Tar Heels one win away from bowl eligibility. North Carolina is off next week.
9. Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3). Last week: 9
Georgia Tech was off this week and is back in action next week vs Miami.
8. Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2). Last week: 5
What a disappointment for the Hokies. They had won three straight games and were still in the mix in the ACC, but they blew a big lead on the road vs Syracuse and lost in overtime. They were missing their starting quarterback and running back, but blowing a lead like that is inexcusable. The Hokies host Clemson next Saturday.
7. Duke (6-3, 2-3). Last week: 6
Duke held an 11-point lead over No. 5 Miami yesterday, but then everything fell apart. The defense could not contain Cam Ward and the offense stopped scoring. It was a missed opportunity for Manny Diaz and his team to pull the upset. They travel to NC State next week.
6. Syracuse (6-2, 3-2). Last week: 8
Give credit to Fran Brown and Syracuse. After getting destroyed vs Pitt last week, they bounced back and clinched bowl eligibility yesterday with an overtime win vs Virginia Tech. Can they keep the momentum going next week vs Boston College?
5. Louisville (6-3, 4-2). Last week: 7
Louisville has faced a tough schedule this year, but they finally took down one of the big opponents they played. The Cardinals defense played a really good game against the Tigers and clinches bowl eligbility for them heading into their bye week. It is possible this win gets the Cardinals ranked in the first college football playoff rankings on Tuesday.
4. Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1). Last week: 3
Pitt was one of the feel-good stories in college football, but they got blasted last night in SMU. The Panthers were never really in the game and are now likely out of the ACC title game picture as well unless things got crazy (which is always possible). Pitt hosts Virginia next Saturday night.
3. Clemson (6-2, 5-1). Last week: 2
Last night was a disaster for Clemson. Bad offense, poor coaching decisions, and special teams mistakes doomed the Tigers and likely ended their hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff. They would need a lot of help to get to the ACC title game now.
2. SMU (8-1, 5-0). Last week: 4
There are not many teams in the country that are playing better than SMU right now. They backed that up with a 48-25 win over No. 18 Pitt and now, they control their own destiny to get to the ACC and have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Rhett Lashlee's team is off before they make their final push over the last three weeks.
1. Miami (9-0, 5-0). Last week: 1
The king stays the king. Miami jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, then proceeded to be outscored 28-3, then they finished the game by outscoring Duke 36-3. Miami's defense was once again flashed their issues, but the offense is the most lethal in the country right now. Can Miami avoid the road scare next week vs Georgia Tech?
