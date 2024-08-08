Aer Lingus College Football Classic Announces Georgia Tech vs Florida State Game is Officially Sold Out
Georgia Tech vs Florida State is going to kickoff the college football season in 26 days and the Aer Lingus College Football Classic announced today that the game has officially been sold out.
This is going to be a huge matchup to kickoff the season. Florida State is the defending ACC champion and the preseason pick to win the league again. Georgia Tech might be a 12-point underdog in the game, but they have the firepower to keep this game close and possibly pull off an upset. It is going to be the start of a daunting schedule for the Yellow Jackets, but they could propel themselves to a huge start with a win in this game.
I have been saying for the past few months that Georgia Tech has a much better chance of winning this game than most people might want to admit and on an episode of the Late Kick with Josh Pate, he talked about the possibility of the Yellow Jackets pulling off the upset against the Seminoles:
"So this is one of those week zero games, not a huge fan of week zero as a concept, but it is happening. Georgia Tech ove FSU, how bold is that to you? It is only an 8.25 for me. The line on this game is FSU -12.5, FSU has a new quarterback, they are only 90th or something like that in returning production. Georgia Tech conversly coming off one of their best years in quite a while, they are top 10 in offensive returning production, Haynes King is still the quarterback there so the quarterback experience edge is on the side of Georgia Tech. You felt something last year with them and they had some close losses to, several of their losses were close so that might be a program that is closer than people are giving them credit for. Good ground game, it is the right time to be playing FSU when they are still peeling the sticker off of a lot of the new pieces that they got. I am not ready to pick the game, but that is only an 8.25 for me on the boldness scale. That is not totally out of the realm of possibility for me. We had Duke take down Clemson in week one last year, so that was a turnover fest, but those count, so anything could happen."
ESPN College Football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy was discussing the week zero matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles on a recent episode of the Always College Football Podcast and called the game a playoff implication game and also called the Yellow Jackets a dangerous team:
"Florida State at Georgia Tech is a playoff implication game. There’s no doubt about it. I mean Florida State-Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech is dangerous. As mentioned the ACC, I think Georgia Tech is in that contingent of teams that can beat anybody. Florida State has legitimate playoff expectations, as they should.”
“That game has massive playoff implications,” McElroy said. “People won’t necessarily phrase it that way because Florida State will probably be a heavy favorite going in, but that game is significant potentially as we fast-forward to the end of the year and evaluate the playoff picture.”