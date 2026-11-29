One of the worst seasons in Georgia Tech Football history is now in the books.

Nobody expected the Yellow Jackets to compete with Georgia this weekend, but it was still an embarrassing effort after the program had been competitive with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. After three straight one-score losses to UGA, this game looked more in line with what occurred from 2017-2022.

After three straight seasons of making it to a bowl game, including a 9-4 campaign a year ago that nearly landed them in the ACC Championship, Brent Key did things his way this past offseason and nearly every decision he made backfired. From coordinator hires to the players brought in through the transfer portal, Georgia Tech went from an ascending program to falling flat on their face.

After a 3-9 season, the rebuild is going to be pretty daunting and Georgia Tech needs to know if Brent Key is the coach to lead it.

After the game on Saturday, Key was asked about why he was the right coach to lead Georgia Tech and this is what he had to say:

"Yeah, I mean, we've been three years now of positive trajectory, right? And this year obviously wasn't. There's a lot of reasons why. I take full accountability and responsibility for it, right? I am dang sure that this is the right program. The proper adjustments will be made, proper corrections will be made, whether it be staff, scheme, roster, processes, overall everything."

Looking ahead

Nov 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just recently, Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert said this in a letter to the fanbase:

At the end of the day, we need to win more consistently than we have this season … Coach Key and I have been working to identify other necessary moves and program adjustments that will get us back to the brand of Georgia Tech football that we all expect and demand.”

To get the program back on track, Georgia Tech is going to have to do a lot of things and get every one of them right.

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Let's start with the coaching staff.

We will see what Key coaches are still with the program or not, but he is already going to have to find a new defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, defensive ends coach, and wide receivers coach. Is offensive coordinator George Godsey going to be back with the program or will Key make a chance there and find another play-caller? Hiring Godsey in the first place was a terrible choice by Key and given his overall track record of choosing coordinators during his time as head coach, there is probably not a lot of confidence that he can make the right pick on either side of the ball.

Key declined to comment on Godsey's status after the game:

"Yeah, I'm not going to mention any names right now. I'm not going to mention any positions or any people. That's something that, you know, as I get back tonight, go through everything and lay things out, that those decisions will all be made quickly."

Then there is the matter of the roster.

It will be interesting to see if the Yellow Jackets are going to undergo a major roster churn this offseason and who will be back with the program. It is easy to look at the 3-9 record and say that they should purge the majority of the roster, but programs that have to bring in 35-40 portal players rarely do well. If Georgia Tech can find a way to retain some of their better talent and make smarter choices in the portal, it could bounce back.

But again, Georgia Tech's decision makers have to know if Key is the right person to lead this. Will he be able to land coordinators if they view Key as a coach on the hot seat in 2027? Transfer portal players are going to cost extra for a team that is coming off a 3-9 season and it will be hard to land enough talent for this program to get turned around in one season.

I am not advocating for one result or the other, but this is a hard question that Georgia Tech's athletic department is going to have to figure out.

While Key deserves credit for the previous three seasons, as well as hiring Buster Faulkner to be the initial offensive coordinator and getting Haynes King to be the face of the program for three seasons, one has to wonder if those two figures covered up a lot of shortcomings for Key.

If I were a decision maker, that is the top question I would be asking myself. Was this season just a one off filled with bad coaching hires and poor transfer portal evaluation or was Key carried in the first three seasons by Faulkner's play-calling and King's toughness and leadership? If the answer is the latter, than some tough decisions might need to be made about who is leading the program. It would not be worth it run it back if you don't believe in Key to make the right hires and personnel decisions.

Key ran things his way last offseason, hiring the coaches and coordinators that he wanted, as well as getting the roster that he picked. His way led to one of the worst Georgia Tech teams ever and now the question is whether he should get another chance to make necessary changes.