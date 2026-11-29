Georgia Tech's losing streak to the Georgia Bulldogs reached nine games today, and it was the most lopsided loss in the rivalry's history. The No. 1 team in the country laid waste to Georgia Tech in Athens today, beating the Yellow Jackets 63-0, and the game did not even feel that close. This game puts the pin on what has been one of the worst seasons in program history, with Brent Key's team finishing 3-9 just one year after a 9-4 season.

After the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talked with the media and here is everything important that he had to say.

Process has begun to fix the issues in the program

This was an embarrassment of a season for Key and Georgia Tech and he said as much after the game:

"All right, culminating with today, the season was a major disappointment, really the ending of it today. I hate it as much as anything for the fans, former players, alumni, boosters, everyone involved in the support of Georgia Tech. And extremely thankful for the fans that continue to and continue to support us. And look, at this point right now, the only thing is to learn. all right, to grow from it. And I can assure you that that process has begun. It will begin and it will be swift and put together a coaching staff and a roster, all right, that is a football team that Georgia Tech will be proud of and that our fans will be proud of, all right. Former players will be proud of. And they play football the Georgia Tech way."

On why he is the right man to lead the program

Georgia Tech has not just lost this season, they were routinely embarrassed by opponents this season. It has called into question whether Key is still the right person to be leading Georgia Tech into the future and after the game, Key responded to a question about his status as the head coach:

"Yeah, I mean, we've been three years now of positive trajectory, right? And this year obviously wasn't. There's a lot of reasons why. I take full accountability and responsibility for it, right? I am dang sure that this is the right program. The proper adjustments will be made, proper corrections will be made, whether it be staff, scheme, roster, processes, overall everything."

On the biggest misstep for him this season

When you finish a season 3-9 and are arguably the worst team in the power four, there is more than just one misstep that took place. Key talked about the different issues the program faced this season after the game:

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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"You know, there's things that I have put down for weeks now. And there's not any one thing that leads to this. It's a culmination of different things. And look, injuries are something that are part of the game. And we've had a bad run of them this year, but that is not something that I use because you can't control that. I look at the things that you can control. the things that have to be controlled, and that starts really in January, December and January, putting together staff and putting together your roster."

On George Godsey's status

Brent Key fired defensive coordinator Jason Semore earlier this season, but George Godsey remained throughout the year, despite having almost as bad of a season that his side of the ball. Key was asked about Godsey's status after the game:

"Yeah, I'm not going to mention any names right now. I'm not going to mention any positions or any people. That's something that, you know, as I get back tonight, go through everything and lay things out, that those decisions will all be made quickly."

On finding the right player fits for Georgia Tech

It is no secret that Georgia Tech failed in the transfer portal this offseason and that is one of many reasons this team finished 3-9. Key talked after the game about what it is going to take to find the right roster fits for next season:

"The biggest thing is, number one, they love football. And they've got to be competitors. Competitors love to compete regardless of the opponent, regardless of the time of the game, regardless of the score. Competitors compete. And that's the thing that is the number one on the list of qualities you want in a player is, do they love the game? Do they love to compete? And then along with that comes then the toughness, the discipline, but also those are also built in when guys are young. And we've got to find those things out. We've got to figure those things out. And we've got to make sure those are the people that are bringing in this program."

On not being able to beat Georgia yet as a head coach

When Brent Key landed the head coaching job after the 2022 season, he made it clear in his introductory press conference that he was going to work 365 days a year to ensure they are in position to beat Georgia. After three straight one score losses, a 63-0 result is a big step backwards and Key was asked about that after the game:

"Yeah, well, like I said, it's a culmination of things that took place within our program. It's inexcusable, but like I said, the blame, the responsibility, it lies with me as the head coach. But it can get closed just as quick."