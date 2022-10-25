Alex Atkins Talks About What He Thinks Georgia Tech Does Well On Defense

Georgia Tech has seen some stark improvement on defense during the 2022 season.

After being one of the worst units in the nation last season, the Yellow Jackets' defense has seen a big turnaround. Tech is third in the ACC in interceptions and in the top half of the league in passing defense as well. The Yellow Jackets have held its last four opponents to under 30 points, but they will be challenged to do that against an explosive Florida State offense on Saturday.

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins had plenty of good things to say about Georgia Tech's defense and how they have been coached. Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alex Atkins, the Seminole's offensive coordinator, has noticed the improvement in the Tech defense and talked in his press conference on Monday about what he has seen from the Yellow Jackets on that side of the ball:

"Thack (Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker) does a good job of adjusting his personnel. They have done it from bear, to even, to odd, and a little bit different last year. He does a good job of identifying his best players and putting them in the best position as possible. They are big inside, so he wants to utilize that, they can run on the edges, the corners have been playing well. t is all about finding what his guys do best and coaching to their ability. That is why I think they do a good job on defense."

The defense is going to have to play a great game on Saturday against the second-ranked rushing defense in the ACC. The Yellow Jacket's biggest weakness on defense so far this season has been the rushing defense (13th in the ACC), so you can bet Atkins and the rest of the offensive staff are going to identify that and attack Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Georgia Tech at Florida State is going to kick off at Noon on Saturday and be televised on the ACC Network.

