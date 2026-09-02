Announcers, TV, Radio, and more for Georgia Tech's Week 1 Game vs Colorado

There is just a little more than 24 hours until Georgia Tech kicks off its season against Colorado in one of the most interesting games of the week one slate.

This is only the second ever meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Buffaloes, with the first ever meeting happening in Boulder last season, a game Georgia Tech won 27-20. It was expected to be a close game, and it was, with Haynes King running in the go-ahead touchdown with little time remaining. These two teams look much different than last season, and there are going to be a lot of new faces on the coaching staff and on both sides of the ball.

Here is everything you need to know about tomorrow's game.

Gameday information

TV: ESPN

• Play-by-Play-Matt Barrie

• Analyst-Chase Daniel

• Sideline Reporter-Paul Carcaterra

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play-Andy Demetra

• Analyst-Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter-Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 84

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Before the game, ESPN’s SportsCenter On Campus will be at Georgia Tech-Colorado on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, and they will be live from outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Who wins?

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key celebrates after a victory over the Syracuse Orange at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech is looking for its third consecutive season opening win. The Yellow Jackets won last year's game against Colorado 27-20 and they defeated No. 10 Florida State in Ireland in 2024.

This is also the first season opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2021 and only the second season-opening game at home since 2018. It should be a tremendous atmosphere in Atlanta, and Georgia Tech is looking to make a statement to start the season. The Yellow Jackets have won 10 of their last 11 home games.

While there are a lot of unknowns on both sides of the ball for both teams, I think there is a strength for each team coming in. For the Yellow Jackets, the run game and the offensive line stand out as strengths heading into this game. While there are three new starters on the line, they are big and they are physical and Colorado has a brand new front seven.

Georgia Tech has one of the best running back rooms in the country and has a pair of home run hitters in Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, but also keep an eye out for Trelain Maddox, who is healthy and coming off an impressive fall camp. Can Georgia Tech impose its will against the Buffaloes?

On the flip side, Colorado has a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion, former blue-chip QB recruit Julian Lewis, and a receiver group that could threaten a suspect Georgia Tech secondary. The Yellow Jackets have touted their improvement on defense during any media availability during fall camp, but actions speak louder than words. With little experience at safety and new starters at cornerback, Colorado could have a chance to throw the ball on the Yellow Jackets.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 tomorrow night and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.