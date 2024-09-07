Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction To Georgia Tech's 31-28 Loss to Syracuse
It was an ugly day for Georgia Tech in their first road game of the season.
The No. 23 Yellow Jackets went on the road today and while they did make it a game in the 4th quarter, they also trailed by as many as 17 points today. It was an ugly defensive game for Georgia Tech, who could not stop Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and the Syracuse passing attack. The defense looked too much like last year's defense, unable to get a pass rush and the Syracuse wide receivers won the matchups against Georgia Tech secondary. It was an ugly defensive performance and a surprisingly inefficient day on offense. The Yellow Jackets could not run the ball against a Syracuse team that gave up 255 yards on the ground vs Ohio last week.
On this episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, Jackson is joined by Najeh Wilkins to give their instant reaction to the Yellow Jackets loss to Syracuse and what lies ahead for Georgia Tech.
The most surprising thing in the game though was how little the offensive line was opening up holes for the running game. Syracuse could not stop Ohio last week, but they met the challenge today vs Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech did not quit though to their credit and almost pulled off a miraculous comeback. After falling behind 31-14 in the fourth quarter, they mounted a furious rally and were one stop away from getting the ball back with a chance to win. The special teams kept Georgia Tech in the game with a blocked field goal, blocked punt, and onside kick, but the Yellow Jackets did not play crisp on either side of the ball today in the loss.
Georgia Tech was outgained by Syracuse today 515-371, with a chunk of yardage for Georgia Tech coming on their last two drives. The Yellow Jackets allowed Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord to throw for 381 yards and four touchdowns today. Syracuse averaged 11.9 yards per completion and 6.6 yards per play. It was just a dreadful all-around day for the defense and they have a lot to figure out going forward.
The offense for Georgia Tech was also disappointing, even with the two late touchdowns. They did score 28 points, but they left plenty on the field and most surprisingly, they could not run the ball. The Yellow Jackets finished with 112 yards on 24 carries and the bulk of that came from Haynes King, who had 67 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 259 yards passing.
There is a lot of work to be done for Georgia Tech after this disappointing performance. In all three phases, the Yellow Jackets have to be better. They are now 2-1 with a home game against VMI on the schedule.