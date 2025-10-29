Brent Key Comments On Brian Kelly Being Fired At LSU
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has established himself as one of the better coaches in college football. He is halfway through his third season with the team and has 22 wins, which is fourth most by a coach in his three full seasons at Georgia Tech. With each win, the rumors continue to circulate and link Key to jobs like Florida and LSU. LSU fired head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday. Key gave his thoughts on the firing.
"We all sign up for this. We all know what we're getting into. And when things like that happen, I'm not, I become, I feel for the people that, like I said, I say, know that people don't really know in the program or in the organization, that's the people that become disrupted. You know, that's whose families become, you know, sit on a fence then. But as coaches, we sign up for this, we know what we're getting into,” said Key.
Georgia Tech has one of the best offenses in the country, which ranks in the top 20 in total offense and rushing offense. The Yellow Jackets are No. 12 in rushing offense, averaging 229.8 yards per game. No. 15 in total offense, averaging 472.5 yards per game. In their recent game, they finished with 543 yards of total offense. A lot of the credit goes to offensive coordinators Buster Faulkner, who is one of the best play callers in the country.
"That's the name of the game you want to put you mean if you go sit there and run the same play over and over and over, right, you're probably not going to have success with it. There are good coaches on other teams. That's what complementary football is. I mean, every run we have as a play action, a movement, and naked, you know, formationally, motion-wise, you know, whatever it is, you know, the run. So, yeah, we've got to be able to complement things and continue to do that,” said Key.
Message For Latter Half Of The Season
Key has remained focused on the Yellow Jackets and getting them to where they want to go this season. He talked about the messaging and consistent theme he has laid out for the team that is in the latter part of the season.
"Well, I view it like this, to go where we want to go, where everybody wants to go, we are only at the halfway point. We can't predict the future that's what, it's not just us that's what everybody's that's everybody's goal right that's what everyone wants to be so to sit there and put a self you know a self-imposed limitation on you saying hey this is going to be the final third of the season coming and then it hits and now you keep playing uh oh I mean come on, what are we going to do now, you know every, every part of the season has its ebbs and flows,” said Key.
“A lot of that's internal. A lot of that, the internal motivation, the, the, the mental approach that we take, but also with the physical part, the physical part of practice, you know, how we adapt and change and really lean into the sports science part of our program, which I've spoken numerous times about that, of the science, the sports science, the technology, the research, analytics, all those things that, you know, That's why I've got people in staff that are a lot smarter than me, right? To be able to help do those things. I mean, you start looking at all those numbers and all that data. I mean, like I said, I can't handle all of it. So I've got really smart people around me.”