Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Blue-Chip Cornerback Prospect Jaedyn Terry
The Yellow Jackets got a commitment today from 2026 standout defensive back Jaedyn Terry. Terry plays for the Manchester Blue Devils, a perennial powerhouse in South Georgia, who had another great season, finishing 10-2. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Kentucky, Mississippi State, Duke, Michigan State, and several others.
Georgia Tech initially offered Terry last May and has continued to show how much they value him. The Yellow Jackets have been on hot pursuit of Terry since the calendar year changed. He was on campus for Junior Day this past January (an important day for colleges and athletes). Georgia Tech also had him on campus for an unofficial visit in early March and, per Kelly Quinlan of Rivals, was back on campus today to watch the Yellow Jackets spring practice.
This past season for Manchester, he finished with 34 tackles, nine pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a sack. One of his best games of the season came against Wilcox County, where he finished with eight tackles and three pass deflections. He also showcased how elite of a cornerback he can be against Marion County in a shutdown effort, recording two interceptions in the game. Manchester held them to a season-low six points.
According to 247Sports composite, Terry is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 32 cornerback, No. 44 player in Georgia, and the No. 371 player nationally. He was donned a four-star in early March by the recruiting platform. He also received a four-star ranking from Rivals just the day prior.
Georgia Tech has made no mistake in recruiting the defensive back position at a high level and is already adding to high-end prospects to their secondary in this 2026 cycle. It is still very early but you have to love what you are seeing from the Yellow Jackets and how they are recruiting the defensive back position.
So what is Georgia Tech getting in Jaedyn Terry? Think a shutdown yet ballhawk cornerback with a great range of skills. Someone who can take a receiver out of the game and is also very good at run support. Terry, although a four-star is very underrated and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. The No. 32 rating doesn’t do him justice. With his 6’3 and 175-pound frame, his length and athleticism, and overall skillset allow him to eat up space with him and the receiver and attack the ball without impeding the progress of the route. He comes from a talented background and family. He is a cousin of former five-star prospect Justus Terry, who is now at Texas.
Georgia Tech has done a great job recruiting over the past year and nailed another high-end and blue-chip prospect.
