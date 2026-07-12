Why ESPN's FPI Ranking For Georgia Tech Will Be Proven Wrong

Georgia Tech was ranked No. 48 in the preseason FPI and No. 10 in the ACC. A little mind-boggling to see them ranked behind Florida State and North Carolina in the poll after last season. The Yellow Jackets just won the most games in the Brent Key era and are not being treated as such.

Yes, they have 11 Power 4 opponents, but they have had tough schedules before and still thrived and played at a high level. This year will be no different; if anything, it will only make them better equipped when they get into ACC play to handle business, pull out wins, and be atop the conference. Today, we take a deeper dive into the ranking.

Why it will be proven wrong

To put it simply, the Yellow Jackets are a much better team than they are being projected. Their defense has improved tremendously, and they finally have the depth at the position and a number of bodies who can move the needle.

The Yellow Jackets will be able to move bodies in and out without missing a beat. This is not something you could have said before, but now you can. As defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope said it is a good problem to have.

““It's a good problem to have. The biggest thing that I love about it is it gives guys no choice but to compete every day. I think going into it last year, it's like, oh man, it's an inexperienced group with small numbers like that. But now, I mean, you miss a rep, then that may be a spot. If you miss a play, that may be a spot. If you miss a practice, that may be a spot. They understand that they're not just competing with the guys around them, but also with themselves. Because right now, like you said, the complete room is different,” said Pope.

“When it's different also the expectation is different. They understand what it is that I want, what it is that I'm looking for. They gotta realize that we're gonna be a deep room, but everybody can be on the field at the same time. So who's gonna produce, who's gonna show up, and who's gonna separate themselves? At the end of the day, I need guys to play meaningful football for Georgia Tech. We're gonna find the guys that can do that for sure.”

In addition to the defensive line group, the Yellow Jackets also took a major step forward with their backend, bringing in guys to help complement the room in Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona, but also having guys they developed step up and make an impact this year.

Names to watch will be Daiquan White, Elgin Sessions, and Zach Tobe. I didn’t even mention an incredibly talented safety room led by Tae Harris and Fenix Felton that will look to take major steps forward.

The final reason they will be proven wrong is the coaching staff the Yellow Jackets have assembled. We can look at the players who will be equally as important, but the coaching will be on another level this year. The additions of George Godsey, Jason Semore, Vinnie Sunseri, and Jimmy Smith will change the projection of this team.

They will all have great responsibility for how successful Georgia Tech is in 2026. The reason to have confidence in these coaches is that they have all done it at a high level. With a mix of them in the NFL, under former legendary coach Nick Saban, or by carving out their own niche.

Each has had success with their players and will bring a winning pedigree to the Yellow Jackets. You add some of those ingredients together, and you have a team that will exceed that projection and do big things in 2026.