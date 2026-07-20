Buy Or Sell: Is Georgia Tech Safeties Good Enough To Win The ACC

The final buy or sell takes a look at the defensive back room for the Yellow Jackets and how good it can potentially be. Georgia Tech has long been looking to improve its backend and get elite players. It may just have the perfect combination to get the most out of the room.

Buy or Sell: Strong Buy

Outside of the defensive line, this might be the strongest unit on the defensive side of the ball for the Yellow Jackets. The talent in this room is top-notch compared to other seasons.

Tae Harris is fit to be a star for the Yellow Jackets on the defensive side of the ball. As a freshman, he finished with 20 tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in a limited role last season. That role is already expanded for Harris, who got some run at the nickel position for the Yellow Jackets behind Kelvin Hill. That is significant because that could be a position he plays in certain situations during the season, and could help with certain matchups. That versatility makes him a more complete defensive back who can line up anywhere.

Fenix Felton got some run last season in the final game against Georgia, and he impressed the coaching staff and has been a talking point this offseason as a player who should have played more. He should be the starting safety opposite Harris. One thing that catches your eye about him instantly is his ability to deliver hard hits and tackle at a high level. He should take a step forward.

Savion Riley is a veteran of the group and finally healthy for the Yellow Jackets. He had his best spring with Georgia Tech and played at a high level in the spring game, leading the team in tackles. He may be overlooked, but he's a key piece to this backend, with his leadership and communication invaluable in late-game situations.

Kealan Jones is a wildcard of this group as a true freshman coming in, but he has turned heads early. He could serve a role similar to what Harris did as a freshman and make some plays for the Yellow Jackets. Don’t sleep on the former four-star prospect.

Other players to watch are Alex Hunt and Chris Hewitt Jr who could contribute on special teams. Overall, it is a unit with good depth, veterans, and young players emerging who could potentially be stars. There are multiple players in the room that have All-ACC potential for the Yellow Jackets and could be difference makers. With the emphasis on creating more turnovers, I expect this unit to be the one in charge of that and making the Yellow Jackets a formidable defense.