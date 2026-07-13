ACC Media Days are only days away for Georgia Tech. It will be a great inside look at where the team is and a preview of what to expect in 2026. Let’s take a look at three things we are looking for at ACC Media Days.

1. The current state of the Yellow Jackets

Many national polls have doubted Georgia Tech and its team this season amid all the changes to the coaching staff and players, but they are turning the page on the Haynes King era and will need new stars to emerge to take that next step. Media days will give a good glimpse of who that can be for Georgia Tech and where the team currently stands.

Also, players are recovering from injury, learning new schemes and systems, and building camaraderie. We can also get thoughts from head coach Brent Key on the 11 Power 4 opponents he will face, the current landscape of the ACC, and the conference's ability to potentially win the conference. It will be a great chance to uncover more about Georgia Tech and how they look for the 2026 season.

2. What is the update on the receiving core?

One of the most talked-about positions for the Yellow Jackets has been the wide receiver room, given the players graduating and some departing for the transfer portal. We didn’t see a lot of Isaiah Fuhrmann because of injury. Dalen Penson missed the spring game; he didn’t get a chance to showcase his ability.

Aside from those two, there are still many questions about who will emerge for the Yellow Jackets. Will it be some of the talented young freshmen like Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, or Jeffar Jean-Noel? Or will it be the veterans who had a strong spring in Debron Gatling and Evan Haynes? Someone will have to emerge for the Yellow Jackets to be formidable this upcoming season.

3. What young players have been stepping up?

While fall camp hasn’t started, ACC Media Days can offer a good glimpse of who has stood out in summer workouts and is making an impact on the team. Georgia Tech will be heavily reliant on underclassmen taking the next jump for this team to get to where they want to be. Names like Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, Jordan Allen, Andre Fuller Jr, Kevin Peay Jr, and several others should have big roles. Coach Key nailed the 2025 class and brought in a top 25 class. Now, it is time for it to pay dividends and take a huge leap forward and make its mark on this 2026 edition of the Yellow Jackets.