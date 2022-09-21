Charlie Thomas Talks About What is Driving him to Play at Such a High Level

It has been tough to find a ton of bright spots with the Georgia Tech Football team, especially on defense. One of them though is senior linebacker, Charlie Thomas, who has been a productive player on the defense this year and is arguably the team's best player and leader.

Charlie Thomas has been a leader for the Georgia Tech defense the past couple of years Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas hopes to play football well beyond his time at Georgia Tech and talked about what is driving him to play at the high level that he is:

"Just trying to be a pro every day. I really want to play this game longer past this year, ten more years almost, like I just want to play this game forever to be honest so I just want to keep being a better version of me every day. I know that I am not perfect, I know I missed the cold tub these last three weeks before, I just wanna get better at my process and keep getting better."

Charlie Thomas has made an impact whenever he is out on the field for the Yellow Jackets Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas also discussed what the coaches are emphasizing this week and what they need to do to stop the Knights' up-tempo rushing attack:

"They do a little bit of everything. They mix tempos when they get explosives, they run the ball. The main thing we have to do is keep the quarterback in the pocket, he is a scrambler, he likes to do a lot of running around and stuff so that is one of the key factors and then they have a couple of good receivers that they like to get in space, number zero, they like those draw plays for them."

Thomas also spoke about how the outside noise about the program has affected the team and how it impacts him:

"Whenever people ask me those questions I just always say like I have been saying the whole time, it is just an execution thing. We practice what we practice, we get good scout looks, we practice most of the stuff that a team is going to do, we just have to get in the game and execute. When the big lights come on, we can't freeze and we have to do what we have been preaching. That is why we have to practice one hundred percent so when we get in the game we play one hundred percent and we do what we have been doing at practice. The practice should be easy. So that is why I always tell everybody that I love my coaches, Coach Collins, and Coach Thacker, they have made me look at football differently, they taught me how to be a pro. We just have to execute as a team and hold each other accountable better."

Thomas will lead the Yellow Jackets to Orlando this weekend to take on UCF. The game can be seen on ESPNU at 4:00.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week Four

Georgia Tech Football: How to watch, listen and live stream Georgia Tech vs UCF

Should Georgia Tech consider a quarterback change?

Geoff Collins says he still sees fight in his players

Everything from Geoff Collins's press conference before the UCF game

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he threw the ball less because of the hot seat situation with Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Pitt put on six-day hold

Georgia Tech opens as a near three-touchdown underdog vs UCF

How did former Georgia Tech stars do in week two of the NFL season?

Grades for offensive units vs Ole Miss