Georgia Tech Football: Grades for the Offense after Performance vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech had a poor day on offense against Ole Miss that resulted in zero points and fewer than 250 yards of offense. The Yellow Jackets have not scored more than 10 points against a power five team in their last four games and there is just not much good to say about the offense or how it can get better.

Here are the grades for each unit on offense after the game vs Ole Miss.

Quarterback- F

Jeff Sims struggled for Georgia Tech on Saturday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Sims has not had a good 2022 season and Saturday was another poor performance.

Sims finished 18-32 for 161 yards and averaged five yards per attempt. The bad thing is that most of Sim's yards came in garbage time when the game was well out of hand.

I don't know that it would help, but a quarterback change is at least worth exploring. Georgia Tech brought in Zach Gibson from Akron and Taisun Phommachanh from Clemson and it might be time to see what they can do.

Running Backs- F

Georgia Tech's ground game has struggled through three games Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hassan Hall had eight carries for 32 yards, Dontae Smith had five carries for 25 yards, and Dylan McDuffie had five carries for eight yards. That is just not good enough for this offense.

Both Hall and McDuffie have not been able to make an impact this season and Smith could not carry over the momentum from his three-touchdown performance against Western Carolina. I think some of the blame can lie on the offensive line and the fact that Georgia Tech got down early and could not run effectively, but this group is not performing well.

Wide Receiver and Tight Ends- F

Georgia Tech's receiver room has been underwhelming in 2022 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This group continues to not be very good. It was hard for any of them to get separation and get open and make plays. Malik Rutherford was more involved than he has been in the previous two games and Nate McCollum had five catches, but none of them made an impact.

The tight ends continue to do next to nothing each game. Dylan Leonard had one catch for one yard and Luke Benson had two for 19 yards. Sims has not been great as a passer, but this group is not helping him out in the slightest.

Offensive Line- F

This group continues to be poor and it is affecting everything that the Yellow Jackets want to do on offense. They can't run the ball and they gave up seven sacks yesterday. I don't know that trying more combinations of things will work up front and this might just be the best that they can be this season which is not a good sign.

This was just a dreadful performance all around by every unit. There are a lot of things that need to be cleaned up on offense and the coaching staff needs to be trying anything and everything.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything head coach Geoff Collins had to say after loss vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Ole Miss game

ACC Power Rankings: Week Four

It is time for Georgia Tech football to hit the reset button

ACC Football: Scoreboard and results from week three games

Three biggest takeaways from the loss to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech dominated by Ole Miss 42-0

How did Georgia Tech Football commits perform last night?

Georgia Tech offers 2025 Tennessee Athlete Tarrion Grant

Georgia Tech Basketball set for a big recruiting visit weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball loses on the road vs Arkansas