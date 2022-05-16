Skip to main content

Clemson Transfer Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added some competition in the quarterback room with the addition of Phommachanh

It has been a busy Monday evening for Georgia Tech Football, as they have added a few high-impact transfers through the transfer portal. The first was South Carolina tight end, EJ Jenkins. Then, Georgia Tech made a bit of a surprising move by adding Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachahn. 

Georgia Tech did add Akron quarterback Zach Gibson earlier this offseason and he went through spring practice. Phommachanh is going to come in and push Jeff Sims and may even potentially start. 

Phommachanh was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, but never really made an impact at Clemson, although he was behind some very talented quarterbacks. He threw for only 131 yards and one touchdown last season. 

Phommachanh is a dual-threat quarterback and can do a lot of damage with his legs. At 6-3 225 LBS, he has the size to be an impact on both the running game and passing game. He is a quarterback that fits into what offensive coordinator Chip Long wants for his offense. How quickly he plays could depend on how well he picks up the offense in such a short amount of time. 

Sims has not made the progression at quarterback that many had hoped after showing some flashes in his freshman season in 2020. This move is a sign that he is going to have to earn his job this year and if he does not perform up to expectations, he could be benched for either Phommachanh or Gibson. It could be an interesting battle to watch this summer and into the fall. 

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where did Georgia Tech Softball get placed in the NCAA Tournament?

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Tight End Anthony Miller

ACC Baseball Standings Update before the final week of the regular season

Georgia Tech Basketball offers 2024 guard Jahseem Felton 

Taisun Phommachanh
Football

Clemson Transfer Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell1 minute ago
EJ Jenkins
Football

South Carolina Transfer EJ Jenkins Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell26 minutes ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

ACC Baseball Standings Update Before the Final Week of the Regular Season

By Jackson Caudell8 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Akron Preview

By Jackson Caudell8 hours ago
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Where did Georgia Tech Softball get placed in the NCAA Tournament?

By Jackson Caudell22 hours ago
Anthony Miller
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Tight End Anthony Miller

By Jackson CaudellMay 15, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball: Selection Sunday Preview

By Jackson CaudellMay 15, 2022
Kari Jackson
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Linebacker Kari Jackson

By Jackson CaudellMay 14, 2022
Jordan Mayer
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Three-Star Edge Jordan Mayer

By Jackson CaudellMay 14, 2022