Clemson Transfer Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh Commits to Georgia Tech

It has been a busy Monday evening for Georgia Tech Football, as they have added a few high-impact transfers through the transfer portal. The first was South Carolina tight end, EJ Jenkins. Then, Georgia Tech made a bit of a surprising move by adding Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachahn.

Georgia Tech did add Akron quarterback Zach Gibson earlier this offseason and he went through spring practice. Phommachanh is going to come in and push Jeff Sims and may even potentially start.

Phommachanh was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, but never really made an impact at Clemson, although he was behind some very talented quarterbacks. He threw for only 131 yards and one touchdown last season.

Phommachanh is a dual-threat quarterback and can do a lot of damage with his legs. At 6-3 225 LBS, he has the size to be an impact on both the running game and passing game. He is a quarterback that fits into what offensive coordinator Chip Long wants for his offense. How quickly he plays could depend on how well he picks up the offense in such a short amount of time.

Sims has not made the progression at quarterback that many had hoped after showing some flashes in his freshman season in 2020. This move is a sign that he is going to have to earn his job this year and if he does not perform up to expectations, he could be benched for either Phommachanh or Gibson. It could be an interesting battle to watch this summer and into the fall.

