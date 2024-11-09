College Gameday Crew Makes Picks For Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Miami
The College Gameday Crew was live at Baton Rouge today for the LSU vs Alabama showdown, but before they wrapped up the show, they picked the games and among them was the big game between Georgia Tech and Miami. To the surprise of nobody, it was a clean sweep for the No. 4 Hurricanes, even with the return of quarterback Haynes King for the Yellow Jackets.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
The Yellow Jackets defense played a great game vs Virginia Tech, but they will be facing what is the top offense in the country with a Heisman contender at the quarterback position. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season and Georgia Tech has struggled the most on defense at defending the pass. The pass rush has been a problem for the Yellow Jackets this season and they are going to have to find a way to rattle Ward today.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Reveal Uniform Combination For Saturday vs Miami
ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week 11 Game
Georgia Tech Basketball: Big Takeaways From Yellow Jackets Season Opening Win Against West Georgia