Conference Realignment: Paul Finebaum Says “It’s North Carolina at the Top,” For The SEC, Not Clemson Or FSU
While most fans are tired of conference realignment, there is still a lot of uncertainity about the future, especially with Clemson and Florida State wanting to leave the ACC. This was of course a topic in the opening day of SEC media days yesterday and when asked about it, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had this to say about the future of the SEC:
“16 is our today, and 16 is our tomorrow,” Sankey said.
“We’re focused on our 16, period,” the commissioner reiterated.
There has been a lot of speculation about whether the SEC would try to add Florida State and Clemson in the future, but college football analyst Paul Finebaum says that there is another school that is at the top of the SEC's wish list:
“I mean I think that is one of the trickiest areas,” said Finebaum. “Listen, Greg (Sankey) is very smart. He knows that’s out there. I’m sure he has got a fairly standard line there that goes back to what you heard from him three years ago. So I don’t think, even if asked, he is going to go very far or give very much away.”
“It’s North Carolina at the top,” Finebaum stated. “I think, after that, it’s a little bit unknown. There’s a million different theories. Would North Carolina take someone with them? Or would they just sit around?”
This morning, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that the Big Ten and the SEC are unlikely to add Florida State if it leaves and the ACC survives. McMurphy also said that North Carolina and Virginia would be highly sought after by the SEC and the Big Ten if the ACC were to implode.
It would be interesting to see Georgia Tech's place in all of this, especially if the ACC were to implode. For now, it is best to sit back and see how everything falls in place.