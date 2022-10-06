One of the best players on Georgia Tech's defense Saturday against Pittsburgh was defensive tackle D'Quan Douse. Douse brought pressure on Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis and finished the game with two quarterback hits and was a part of a strong overall defensive effort that helped lead the Yellow Jackets to victory.

D'Quan Douse put pressure on the quarterback last Saturday against Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech defense is going to be facing a different kind of quarterback this week vs Duke. Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard is a mobile quarterback and second on the team in rushing. The Duke offense uses him in designed runs and he can scramble when there is nowhere to throw the football.

Douse spoke to the media after practice this week and was asked about the challenge of facing a quarterback with this kind of skillset and what the defensive line needs to do to keep Leonard from having big holes to run through and how important it was to stay in their lanes:

"It is definitely important. It is a big thing for us to just be on your point and yeah, we are all trying to get there on a collective, but if you do your part, it will work out and be big for us."

Stopping Leonard is going to be one of the keys to controlling one of the ACC's top rushing offenses. We will see if Georgia Tech will have a good game plan to control Leonard's effectiveness on the ground this Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Duke will kick off at 4:00 p.m on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

