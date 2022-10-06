Duke Coach Mike Elko Lists the Keys for Saturday's Matchup vs Georgia Tech

Coaches never want to dive too deep into their game plan when discussing the next opponent, but sometimes the answers to what is key in the game are plain and simple.

Georgia Tech is going to have to win the turnover battle against Duke on Saturday William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Most may not know this, but Duke and Georgia Tech are the two top teams in turnover margin in the ACC this year and two of the best in the country. Not surprisingly, Duke head coach Mike Elko said that turnovers were going to be a big part of what helps determine this game on Saturday:

"Win the turnover battle and execute. I mean that is just what it is. You know, you want these big grand answers. It is going to be an interesting battle because we are both one and two in turnover margin in the ACC. They are doing a really good job of protecting the football and taking it away, we are doing a really good job of protecting the football and taking it away. That will obviously be critical. Third downs I think will be critical, how we control the quarterback and contain him will be critical and how fast we start will be critical."

"Football, we always want it to be about something different, but the core of football always stays the same, I think the challenge week in and week out is how do you achieve that level of success? How do we protect the quarterback this week is completely different from how you protected him last week. It is a different matchup, a different scheme. There are a lot of nuances that go into how you ultimately get those big results that you want but at the end of the day, you pick up the paper and it is going to be those critical factors that determine the outcome of the game and we just have to do a good job all week of making sure that we are coming out on the right side of those things."

This is going to be a big game for both teams. Georgia Tech is looking to get to 2-0 under interim head coach Brent Key while also earning consecutive wins for the first time since 2018.

Georgia Tech vs Duke is going to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

