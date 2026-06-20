Early Line Released For Georgia Tech's Week One Showdown vs Colorado

When Georgia Tech went to Boulder, Colorado, last season to open the year against the Buffaloes, it turned out to be one of the most exciting games of the week one slate in college football.

Could we be in store for an encore performance?

Instead of Boulder, the home-and-home series is going to shift to Atlanta and two teams that are going to look very different than what they did in last year's meeting will be trying to start the season 1-0 and get early momentum.

When looking ahead to this game, Georgia Tech is seen as the early favorite, and by just a little more than a touchdown.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has opened as a 7.5-point favorite against Deion Sanders and Colorado on Sept. 3rd, and the over/under is set at 51.5.

Early preview

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key following the game winning touchdown by quarterback Haynes King (10) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When I said that these two teams are going to look very different than when they played last season, I wasn't kidding.

The head coaches are the same, with Brent Key and Deion Sanders back for their fourth seasons at Georgia Tech and Colorado, but not much else is similar.

Both teams are going to have two new coordinators. Georgia Tech is replacing Buster Faulkner and Blake Gideon with George Godsey and Jason Semore, while Colorado is replacing Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston with Brennan Marion and Chris Marve. The Buffaloes are going to see more of a change in philosophy with their scheme on offense, but Georgia Tech is still going to pride itself on physicality, toughness, and running the football.

There are going to be two new quarterbacks in this game. Julian Lewis is taking over as the Buffaloes quarterback this season and while he got some playing time last season, this is going to be his first time going into the season as the starter.

Lewis is going to have a new-look offensive line that is missing projected first round pick Jordan Seaton (transferred to LSU) and a host of new faces at receiver. Couple that with a new offensive scheme and there is a lot we are going to learn about Colorado in this game.

Georgia Tech is also going to have a new quarterback. Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza is going to replace Haynes King, and he is also going to have new starters on the offensive line, as well as a rebuilt receiving corps. The good news is that the Yellow Jackets will have one of, if not the best, running back duo in the country with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley.

The Yellow Jackets are opening as the favorites in this game, and it is not hard to see why. They have more of an established program identity than Colorado and did better in the transfer portal. That does not guarantee a win, though, and Georgia Tech is going to have to play a well-rounded game to begin the year 1-0.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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