ESPN Links Georgia Tech to New Coaching Candidate

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg added a new name to the Georgia Tech coaching search

There has not been much to come out of the Georgia Tech coaching search since Geoff Collins was fired and new athletic director J Batt was hired away from Alabama. 

However, ESPN's college football insider Adam Rittenberg made an update to the Georgia Tech coaching search today in his latest piece on ESPN. 

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell

Could Jamey Chadwell be the next head coach at Georgia Tech?

Rittenberg notes that before Batt was hired, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien might have been the favorite for the job: 

"Until Batt arrived, Alabama's O'Brien was seen as the favorite for the job, and still should be a viable candidate. But industry sources said the Alabama link Batt and O'Brien share likely wouldn't be a major factor, as Batt is evaluating several options." 

Rittenberg went on to mention a familiar candidate for Georgia Tech fans, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, but then threw a new name in the mix that has not been discussed much up until this point:

"East Carolina's Mike Houston wasn't on my initial list but could be a real factor in the Georgia Tech search. Houston is very well respected in the industry, winning an FCS national title in 2016 and improving ECU's program the past two seasons. The Pirates are 6-3 and could finish with eight or nine wins. He's 100-47 overall as a college coach. "He just wins everywhere," an ACC administrator told ESPN."

Houston has done a good job at East Carolina and at previous stops. The Pirates have a good offense and have a small chance of making the AAC title game this year.

Stay tuned for any coaching updates. 

East Carolina head coach Mike Houston
Football

