ESPN Links Georgia Tech to New Coaching Candidate

There has not been much to come out of the Georgia Tech coaching search since Geoff Collins was fired and new athletic director J Batt was hired away from Alabama.

However, ESPN's college football insider Adam Rittenberg made an update to the Georgia Tech coaching search today in his latest piece on ESPN.

Could Jamey Chadwell be the next head coach at Georgia Tech? David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Rittenberg notes that before Batt was hired, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien might have been the favorite for the job:

"Until Batt arrived, Alabama's O'Brien was seen as the favorite for the job, and still should be a viable candidate. But industry sources said the Alabama link Batt and O'Brien share likely wouldn't be a major factor, as Batt is evaluating several options."

Rittenberg went on to mention a familiar candidate for Georgia Tech fans, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, but then threw a new name in the mix that has not been discussed much up until this point:

"East Carolina's Mike Houston wasn't on my initial list but could be a real factor in the Georgia Tech search. Houston is very well respected in the industry, winning an FCS national title in 2016 and improving ECU's program the past two seasons. The Pirates are 6-3 and could finish with eight or nine wins. He's 100-47 overall as a college coach. "He just wins everywhere," an ACC administrator told ESPN."

Houston has done a good job at East Carolina and at previous stops. The Pirates have a good offense and have a small chance of making the AAC title game this year.

Stay tuned for any coaching updates.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech uses second half to surge past Clayton State

Georgia Tech gets commitment from three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee

Georgia Tech projected to make bowl game by CBS Sports

Three Yellow Jackets awarded with ACC players of the week for week 10

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced

Georgia Tech Basketball: Complete 2022-2023 Season Preview

Georgia Tech Football: Grade report for the offense in win over Virginia Tech

Everything from Brent Key after win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech: The good, the bad, the ugly from Virginia Tech